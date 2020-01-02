ILLINI LIVE: No. 14 Michigan State blows by Illinois

Illini within 7

For a poorly as the Illini have played at times, and the foul trouble in the front court, they're within seven points, 35-28, with 44 seconds left in the first half.

Dosunmu keeping Illinois in it

The sophomore guard, who is averaging 17 points in his last four games, has 11 so far and is the only thing keeping Illinois fairly close. Michigan State leads 24-17 with 7:43 left in the first half.

Illinois is battling foul trouble, with both Kofi Cockburn and Kipper Nichols each having two fouls. That means that freshman big man Jermaine Hamlin, from Lincoln, is getting early minutes.

Defensive issues

Illinois can't seem to stop Michigan State. The Spartans are shooting 43 percent from the field, but are carving Illinois up on layups to lead 18-10 with 10:44 left in the first half.

Alan Griffin has given Illinois plenty of energy off the bench and has two points and two rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu has six of Illinois' 10 points.

Spartans race out