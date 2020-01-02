ILLINI LIVE: No. 14 Michigan State blows by Illinois

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Somewhere between the noise echoing around the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. was a steady beat of clanks and thuds.
Frequently and consistently the Illinois men's basketball team smacked one 3-pointer off the rim after another, a theme that's been emerging against high-major competition all season. By the end of the walloping and the misses, No. 14 Michigan State had handed Illinois a 78-56 loss on Thursday night in the resumption of Big Ten play.
Illinois (9-5, 1-2) finished 3-of-28 on 3-pointers for 11 percent and shot 29 percent overall. Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 18 points.
Even with the poor shooting, Illinois just wouldn't let the Spartans (11-3, 3-0) completely run away with the game until midway through the second half. The Illini were within six points, 41-35, with 16 minutes, 12 seconds left in the game before Michigan State buried 3-pointer after 3-pointer in a 15-3 run that by the end of the 2:41 blitzing left the Illini wondering what hit them, trailing 56-38.
In games against high-major opponents this season, Illinois is shooting 20-of-100 (20 percent) on 3-pointers.
Cassius Winston, Michigan State's steady, star of a guard, led the Spartans with 21 points and six assists and Xavier Tillman scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds.
Illinois sophomore Alan Griffin continued his high-energy play off the bench with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Spartans break it open
After letting Illinois hang around for the better part of 25 minutes, Michigan State has finally erupted. The Spartans are on a 15-3 run in the last 2:44 to lead 56-38 with 12:52 left.
During that span, Michigan State has hit three 3-pointers.
Illinois hanging around
Michigan State can't quite break away from an Illinois team that is 0-for-14 on 3-pointers. The Spartans lead Illinois 41-35 with 15:36 left in the game.
Spartans lead by six
Ayo Dosunmu and Alan Griffin have pulled the Illini into the half, trailing 36-30. Dosunmu has 13 points and Griffin has seven points. Michigan State had a chance to make it an eight-point game after Trent Frazier was called, probably incorrectly, for a blocking foul on a last-second heave by Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens. He hit one of three free throws.
Illinois is 0-for-11 in 3-pointers in the first half and are shooting 35 percent overall.
They did most of their work in keeping close while Michigan State star guard Cassius Winston was on the bench with foul trouble. He's got 12 points.
Illini within 7
For a poorly as the Illini have played at times, and the foul trouble in the front court, they're within seven points, 35-28, with 44 seconds left in the first half.
Dosunmu keeping Illinois in it
The sophomore guard, who is averaging 17 points in his last four games, has 11 so far and is the only thing keeping Illinois fairly close. Michigan State leads 24-17 with 7:43 left in the first half.
Illinois is battling foul trouble, with both Kofi Cockburn and Kipper Nichols each having two fouls. That means that freshman big man Jermaine Hamlin, from Lincoln, is getting early minutes.
Defensive issues
Illinois can't seem to stop Michigan State. The Spartans are shooting 43 percent from the field, but are carving Illinois up on layups to lead 18-10 with 10:44 left in the first half.
Alan Griffin has given Illinois plenty of energy off the bench and has two points and two rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu has six of Illinois' 10 points.
Spartans race out
Michigan State, er, Cassius Winston has the Spartans cooking in the early part of the first half. Winston has seven points and is in complete command of Michigan State's offense to give the Spartans an 11-2 lead with 15:59 left in the first half.
Illinois hasn't been able to get much going offensively outside of a mid-range jumper from guard Ayo Dosunmu. Kofi Cockburn had a shot blocked, Giorgi Bezhanishvili has a pair of missed 3-pointers and Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams have each missed a 3-point attempt.
Starting lineup
Illinois
G — Trent Frazier
G — Ayo Dosunmu
G — Da'Monte Williams
F — Giorgi Bezhanishvili
C — Kofi Cockburn
Michigan State
G — Cassius Winston
F — Gabe Brown
F — Aaron Henry
F — Marcus Bingham
F — Xavier Tillman
