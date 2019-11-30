ILLINI LIVE: Northwestern beats Illinois, 29-10

Northwestern has had the ball for more than 20 minutes on offense and just sustained a 15-play drive that had two third-down conversions and a fourth-down conversion before quarterback Andrew Marty ran in a 12-yard touchdown.

The Wildcats lead 10-7 with 5:20 left in the first half.

Dre Brown gives Illinois the lead

Illinois scored four plays after cornerback Nate Hobbs intercepted Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty. Matt Robinson found Caleb Reams down the sideline for a 29-yard gain and running back Dre Brown ran in a six-yard touchdown two plays later to give the Illini a 7-3 lead with 13:44 left in the first half.

Fast, run-heavy first quarter

Illinois had two three-and-outs on its two offensive possessions in the first quarter, and Northwestern leads 3-0.

The Wildcats have 78 yards of total offense and Illinois has two yards of offense. The time of possession, naturally, is just as lopsided. Northwestern has had the ball for 12:14 and Illinois has had it for 2:46.

Northwestern takes early lead, but it could have been worse