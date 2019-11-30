ILLINI LIVE: Northwestern beats Illinois, 29-10

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois could stop a Northwestern offense that ranks second-to-last in the Big Ten in total yards and scoring and couldn't get its own offense going on Saturday in a 29-10 loss at Memorial Stadium.
The Illini (6-6) had just 160 yards of offense and 14 total rushing yards in the loss. Northwestern, meanwhile, had 433 yards of offense, rushed for 378 yards and threw for 55.
The Wildcats (3-9) had the ball for 41 minutes, 48 seconds and Illinois had the ball for 18:12.
Illinois will now await its bowl destination. Freshman quarterback entered the game in place of Matt Robinson in the fourth quarter. Robinson got the start in place of Brandon Peters, who was out with an injury he sustained at Iowa last weekend.
Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty rushed for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Penalty wipes big play away
Stanley Green came up with an interception in the end zone after the ball bounced in and out of Delano Ware's hands, but the call was negated by an illegal hands to the face penalty on defensive lineman Ayo Shogbonyo.
That led to a one-yard touchdown run by Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty, his second of the game. Northwestern leads 23-10 with 13:28 left after the point after was missed.
Northwestern on cusp of another score to start the fourth
Illinois has had no real success in stopping Northwestern so far and the Wildcats are on the bring of scoring again. Running back Coco Azema broke a 62-yard run to the Illinois 12-yard line. The Wildcats are facing a second-and-8 to open the fourth quarter with a 17-10 lead already.
McCourt makes field goal
After missing a 49-yard attempt on the previous drive, Illinois kicker James McCourt drilled the right upright and made a 50-yard attempt. Still, the Illinois offense isn't finding the end zone on these long drives.
This drive was 14 play for 40 yards before stalling out.
Northwestern leads Illinois 17-10 with 2:30 left in the third quarter.
Illinois stalled on offense, misses field goal, gives up touchdown
The Illini sustained a drive to open the third quarter, that stalled after 11 plays at the Northwestern 31-yard line. James McCourt missed a 49-yard field goal attempt and Northwestern responded. The Wildcats ran five consecutive times before quarterback Andrew Marty found Riley Lees for a 34-yard touchdown pass.
Northwestern leads 17-7 with 8:03 left in the third quarter.
Wildcats sustaining drives, punch in a score
Northwestern has had the ball for more than 20 minutes on offense and just sustained a 15-play drive that had two third-down conversions and a fourth-down conversion before quarterback Andrew Marty ran in a 12-yard touchdown.
The Wildcats lead 10-7 with 5:20 left in the first half.
Dre Brown gives Illinois the lead
Illinois scored four plays after cornerback Nate Hobbs intercepted Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty. Matt Robinson found Caleb Reams down the sideline for a 29-yard gain and running back Dre Brown ran in a six-yard touchdown two plays later to give the Illini a 7-3 lead with 13:44 left in the first half.
Fast, run-heavy first quarter
Illinois had two three-and-outs on its two offensive possessions in the first quarter, and Northwestern leads 3-0.
The Wildcats have 78 yards of total offense and Illinois has two yards of offense. The time of possession, naturally, is just as lopsided. Northwestern has had the ball for 12:14 and Illinois has had it for 2:46.
Northwestern takes early lead, but it could have been worse
The Wildcats are having their way on the ground in the first quarter, running for 62 yards so far. But Northwestern almost did damage in the air on what should have been a sure-fire touchdown catch by a wide open Trey Pugh in the end zone. Pugh, though, gave the Illini a break and dropped the pass. Northwestern settled for a 33-yard field goal by Charlie Kuhbander to take a 3-0 lead with 3:05 left in the first quarter.
Illinois went three-an-out on its first offensive drive.
Oh, and Bobby Roundtree is here.
Unbelievable pregame speech from @BobbyRoundtr97 #97strong 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/WhFtIMHRLJ— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 30, 2019
