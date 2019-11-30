ILLINI LIVE: Northwestern leads Illinois at halftime

CHAMPAIGN — The injuries are mounting for Illinois ahead of the season finale against Northwestern.
The Illini will be without: Tony Adams, Dawson DeGroot, Jake Hansen, Jordan Holmes, Josh Imatorbhebhe, Marc Mondesir, Jakari Norwood, Brandon Peters, Carlos Sandy and Jamal Woods for Saturday's 11 a.m. kickoff against the Wildcats.
Peters left last week's game at Iowa with an injury. Matt Robinson is expected to start and Isaiah Williams is available to play.
“If that’s the case where any of our backups have to go, but at the quarterback position, Matt has played," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. "I mean, we were down by 28 points to a good team, a top-10 program (Michigan), and Matt brought us back almost to upset them.
"We’ve seen him play good football. If we need to do that, the last time Isaiah (Williams) was injured also, he’s healthy and ready to go. We have some depth at the quarterback position if it comes to that. Hopefully that won’t be the case."
Here are the players who have suffered season-ending injuries for Illinois this year: Marquez Beason, Edwin Carter, Mike Epstein, James Knight, Bobby Roundtree, Trevon Sidney, Ricky Smalling and Dylan Wyatt.
Offense is ... sputtering at halftime
Illinois can't get much going in the first half against Northwestern. The Illini have just 30 yards off offense: 29 passing and one rushing yard. They've only had the ball for 4 minutes, 52 seconds and quarterback Matt Robinson has completed one pass — to Caleb Reams that set up a Dre Brown rushing touchdown.
Northwestern, meanwhile, is having a field day on the ground with 162 rushing yards. Quarterback Andrew Marty has 81 rushing yards and a touchdown and 18 passing yards. Running back Drake Anderson has 55 rushing yards. The Wildcats have had the ball for 25:08.
Illinois' only touchdown was set up by a Nate Hobbs interception. Safety Stanley Green had an interception bounce out of his hands at the end of the first half, which likely would have come with a big gain had he corralled the ball.
There is a representative from the RedBox Bowl on hand to see Illinois, which is bowl eligible. The Illini get the ball to start the third quarter.
Wildcats sustaining drives, punch in a score
Northwestern has had the ball for more than 20 minutes on offense and just sustained a 15-play drive that had two third-down conversions and a fourth-down conversion before quarterback Andrew Marty ran in a 12-yard touchdown.
The Wildcats lead 10-7 with 5:20 left in the first half.
Dre Brown gives Illinois the lead
Illinois scored four plays after cornerback Nate Hobbs intercepted Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty. Matt Robinson found Caleb Reams down the sideline for a 29-yard gain and running back Dre Brown ran in a six-yard touchdown two plays later to give the Illini a 7-3 lead with 13:44 left in the first half.
Fast, run-heavy first quarter
Illinois had two three-and-outs on its two offensive possessions in the first quarter, and Northwestern leads 3-0.
The Wildcats have 78 yards of total offense and Illinois has two yards of offense. The time of possession, naturally, is just as lopsided. Northwestern has had the ball for 12:14 and Illinois has had it for 2:46.
Northwestern takes early lead, but it could have been worse
The Wildcats are having their way on the ground in the first quarter, running for 62 yards so far. But Northwestern almost did damage in the air on what should have been a sure-fire touchdown catch by a wide open Trey Pugh in the end zone. Pugh, though, gave the Illini a break and dropped the pass. Northwestern settled for a 33-yard field goal by Charlie Kuhbander to take a 3-0 lead with 3:05 left in the first quarter.
Illinois went three-an-out on its first offensive drive.
Oh, and Bobby Roundtree is here.
Unbelievable pregame speech from @BobbyRoundtr97 #97strong 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/WhFtIMHRLJ— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 30, 2019
This thread will be updated with game starters and play-by-play.
