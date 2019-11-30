ILLINI LIVE: Northwestern leads Illinois at halftime

Here are the players who have suffered season-ending injuries for Illinois this year: Marquez Beason, Edwin Carter, Mike Epstein, James Knight, Bobby Roundtree, Trevon Sidney, Ricky Smalling and Dylan Wyatt.

Offense is ... sputtering at halftime

Illinois can't get much going in the first half against Northwestern. The Illini have just 30 yards off offense: 29 passing and one rushing yard. They've only had the ball for 4 minutes, 52 seconds and quarterback Matt Robinson has completed one pass — to Caleb Reams that set up a Dre Brown rushing touchdown.

Northwestern, meanwhile, is having a field day on the ground with 162 rushing yards. Quarterback Andrew Marty has 81 rushing yards and a touchdown and 18 passing yards. Running back Drake Anderson has 55 rushing yards. The Wildcats have had the ball for 25:08.

Illinois' only touchdown was set up by a Nate Hobbs interception. Safety Stanley Green had an interception bounce out of his hands at the end of the first half, which likely would have come with a big gain had he corralled the ball.

There is a representative from the RedBox Bowl on hand to see Illinois, which is bowl eligible. The Illini get the ball to start the third quarter.

Wildcats sustaining drives, punch in a score