ILLINI LIVE: Short-handed Illinois playing California in Redbox Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — For the first time since 2014, the Illinois football team is playing in a bowl game.

Quarterback Brandon Peters will play for Illinois after missing the regular-season finale against Northwestern with a concussion. Wide receivers Josh Imatorbhebhe and Caleb Reams are out against California and so is linebacker Jake Hansen, cornerback Tony Adams and center Doug Kramer.

After winning four straight games in the middle of the season to become bowl eligible, Illinois is looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Illini lost to Iowa and Northwestern to close the regular season.

