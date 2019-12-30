You are the owner of this article.
ILLINI LIVE: Short-handed Illinois playing California in Redbox Bowl
ILLINI LIVE: Short-handed Illinois playing California in Redbox Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — For the first time since 2014, the Illinois football team is playing in a bowl game.

The Illini (6-6) kick off at 3 p.m. CT against California (7-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. in the Redbox Bowl. The game will be aired on FOX.

Quarterback Brandon Peters will play for Illinois after missing the regular-season finale against Northwestern with a concussion. Wide receivers Josh Imatorbhebhe and Caleb Reams are out against California and so is linebacker Jake Hansen, cornerback Tony Adams and center Doug Kramer.

After winning four straight games in the middle of the season to become bowl eligible, Illinois is looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Illini lost to Iowa and Northwestern to close the regular season.

Illinois hasn't won its final game of the year since 2011, which was also its last bowl victory.

This game also has the top two leading tacklers in the nation in Cal linebacker Evan Weber (172) and Illinois linebacker Dele Harding (148).

Cal started out the season 4-0 before a four-game losing streak, where starting quarterback Chase Garbers was out with a broken collarbone. Garbers will play against Illinois.

