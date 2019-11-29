Illinois and Northwestern have ‘flip-flopped’ this football season. How did things change so quickly for both — and will it continue?

Illinois finished last season with three straight losses, the last coming at Northwestern. Chalk up a fourth straight year without a bowl game.
How much worse could it get, fans wondered.
Northwestern, meanwhile, hoisted the Land of Lincoln Trophy on the Ryan Field turf before turning its attention to the Big Ten title game as the West Division champion.
How much better could it get, fans wondered.
Then the 2019 college football version of “Freaky Friday” happened. Call it Switcheroo Saturdays?
Heading into Saturday’s rivalry game at Memorial Stadium, the teams appear to be on divergent paths.
Illinois (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) is finally vibing, assured of its first bowl invitation since 2014 with impressive victories against Wisconsin and Michigan State that have made this the best season in Champaign since the Ron Zook era ended in 2011.
Northwestern (2-9, 0-8) could finish with its worst record since 1993, and the Wildcats are assured of missing a bowl game for the first time in five seasons.
So how did each team arrive at this point? And what does it mean for the programs’ futures?
“They have flip-flopped,” Big Ten Network reporter Lisa Byington said. “Week to week, we see fans overreact to wins or losses. I don’t think fans should overreact to the success of Illinois or some of the failures of Northwestern this year. Put yourself in a holding pattern and wait to see what happens the next two, three years with those programs.”
Good advice. But for now, let’s dive into why Saturday’s game will feel so different for the in-state rivals.
Northwestern has beaten Illinois in the last four seasons and six of the last seven. This year’s game will mark the first time since 2011 that Illinois is not the underdog, coming in as a 10-point favorite.
A victory would give the Illini a winning Big Ten record for the first time since the 2007 Rose Bowl season.
“This rivalry’s built on great respect, and we’re fired up to compete against the Illini,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “They’re having a great year. Coach (Lovie) Smith is a great friend. He’s done a great job getting them bowl eligible. They’ve had some amazing comebacks.”
The Wildcats are doing what Illinois did last season, playing for pride.
“It doesn’t matter what your record is when you play a rival,” Smith said. “Any team coached by Pat Fitzgerald, you know how they’re going to play -- 60 minutes of football.”
What has been Illinois’ magic, and what has Northwestern been missing?
For one thing, a quarterback. Brandon Peters won’t win any Big Ten Player of the Year awards, but the Michigan transfer provided consistency at what had been a revolving-door position for the Illini in recent years.
You have free articles remaining.
Northwestern will be playing its fourth quarterback Saturday in Andrew Marty, who came off the sideline last week to lead the Wildcats on three touchdown drives in a 38-22 loss to Minnesota.
Where Northwestern has suffered bad luck with injuries and seen recruits who haven’t panned out, Illinois looks like it gambled correctly by putting its eggs in the 2017 recruiting class and adding some key transfers this season.
Among the members of that class -- several of whom started as freshmen -- were key pieces such as wide receiver Ricky Smalling, offensive linemen Vederian Lowe, Alex Palczewski and Kendrick Green, defensive linemen Isaiah Gay and Jamal Woods and cornerbacks Tony Adams and Nate Hobbs.
“Lovie Smith bet the farm on his 2017 recruiting class,” said Big Ten Network analyst J Leman, a former Illinois linebacker. “In the back of his mind, he knew the first two years would be difficult. Now they’re definitely back to respectability. That’s what he’s done.”
Illinois had more freshman starters than any FBS team two seasons ago, and now those players are veterans. In addition to Peters, wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, offensive lineman Richie Petitbon and defensive end Oluwole Betiku Jr. have made major impacts as transfers.
“Illinois has turned the corner temporarily -- maybe temporarily -- because of the coaching decisions Lovie made,” Big Ten Network analyst Gerry DiNardo said. “(The hiring of offensive coordinator) Rod Smith turned for me. They went from one extreme to another offensively. He’s one of the best. I didn’t like Lovie making himself defensive coordinator, but it’s worked. He’s made two really good decisions.”
Fans booed Lovie Smith and the Illini earlier in the season when they started 2-4, including frustrating home losses to Eastern Michigan and Nebraska.
But they stormed the field after an upset of then-No. 6 Wisconsin on a last-second field goal. That started a run of four straight victories that ended Saturday at Iowa.
“It’s more typical for the movie theater,” DiNardo said. “It doesn’t change on a dime like this.”
It did for Northwestern as well -- in the other direction.
Clayton Thorson has proved irreplaceable at quarterback, and the Wildcats have been a mess offensively.
“If you ever touch a stove when it’s hot, you hope you learn,” Fitzgerald said.
With Northwestern averaging only 15.2 points and 284.7 yards per game -- both figures among the bottom four in the nation -- frustrated fans are calling for offensive coordinator Mick McCall’s job.
“(Fitzgerald) looks like he’s in a similar position as Lovie the last couple years,” DiNardo said, referring to staff changes. “Does he have to make some big decisions? I don’t know what the future is. Are they going to make many changes or say, ‘Let’s get back to work’?”
Byington said this year may be a “blip” for Northwestern.
“It’s a program of stability,” she said. “It’s always been a program of upset makers, and it showed (last season) it’s a program that can compete for championships.”
As for Saturday, both teams will be playing for bragging rights in the rivalry. A bright note to end Northwestern’s dismal season or another momentum builder for bowl-bound Illinois?
“You throw the records out,” Fitzgerald said, “and everyone goes at it.”