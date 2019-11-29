Illinois and Northwestern have ‘flip-flopped’ this football season. How did things change so quickly for both — and will it continue?

Illinois finished last season with three straight losses, the last coming at Northwestern. Chalk up a fourth straight year without a bowl game.

How much worse could it get, fans wondered.

Northwestern, meanwhile, hoisted the Land of Lincoln Trophy on the Ryan Field turf before turning its attention to the Big Ten title game as the West Division champion.

How much better could it get, fans wondered.

Then the 2019 college football version of “Freaky Friday” happened. Call it Switcheroo Saturdays?

Heading into Saturday’s rivalry game at Memorial Stadium, the teams appear to be on divergent paths.

Illinois (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) is finally vibing, assured of its first bowl invitation since 2014 with impressive victories against Wisconsin and Michigan State that have made this the best season in Champaign since the Ron Zook era ended in 2011.

Northwestern (2-9, 0-8) could finish with its worst record since 1993, and the Wildcats are assured of missing a bowl game for the first time in five seasons.

So how did each team arrive at this point? And what does it mean for the programs’ futures?