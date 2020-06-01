Illinois Athletics Director Josh Whitman issues statement on nationwide unrest following death of George Floyd

"Adding a blip in the news cycle will not bring needed change. Change will come only if words are supported by actions, and only if those actions carry forward long after the protests subside, the cameras stop recording, and the media's attention shifts elsewhere. Change will come when no one is watching, when what truly exists in our hearts, minds, and spirits pushes us to undertake the gritty, painstaking steps needed to precipitate a new ideal for equality in America.

"The question, then, is this: What truly is in our hearts? Are we prepared to do the hard work necessary to achieve change after the tragic death of George Floyd has begun to fade from the public consciousness? If we are not, we are destined to repeat history until our country erodes under the current of its own self-righteousness.

"To our Black student-athletes and staff, to my Black colleagues, and to my Black friends, teammates, and family, I see you. I hear you. I value you. I know you are hurting, and I understand that your pain, frustration, and anger existed long before the senseless deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, or George Floyd. For many Americans living in the majority, we lack awareness of how our actions unwittingly contribute to these problems, and we confront these issues only when they are forced upon us through public tragedy; you live with them every day.