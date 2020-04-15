Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu tweets that he's entering the NBA Draft

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore Ayo Dosunmu tweeted on Wednesday night that he's entering his name in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Dosunmu's tweet was a video of a text conversation in which he texted: "I've decided to enter my name in the 2020 NBA Draft."
In the tweet, Dosunmu, a 6-foot-5 guard who led Chicago Morgan Park to state titles in 2017 and '18, said he hadn't hired an agent, which would make it easier for him to return to Illinois if he doesn't get drafted.
Dosunmu emerged as the best player on a team that was 21-10 and would have made the NCAA Tournament had the coronavirus not hijacked the season. Dosunmu was First Team All-Big Ten, averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.8 steals. He shot 48 percent, and came through in the clutch in multiple Illini wins.
In the series of texts, Dosunmu also texted: "This was a tough decision," and, "... I'm 100 percent locked in. Whenever they announce a date I'm prepared. 30 GMs are going to see what I'm made of. Straight ice in my veins."
In the text conversation, when asked if he'd hired an agent, Dosunmu texted: "With so much going on and everything being up in the air I have not."
Dosunmu was a heralded high school recruit and started from day one as a freshman for the Illini, averaging 13.8 points and 3.3 assists to earn spots on the All-Big Ten Freshman Team and All-Big Ten honorable mention. But the Illini struggled as a team, going 12-21 and missing the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight year.
But with the addition of 7-0 freshman Kofi Cockburn, Dosunmu and the Illini flourished this season. Dosunmu's emergence as the Illini's go-to player late in games came on Jan. 9 at Wisconsin when he scored five points in the final minute-and-a-half to give the Illini their first win at Wisconsin since 2010.
The Dosunmu heroics continued in Illinois' next game when he scored the final eight points to hold off Rutgers, pushing the Illini into the Top 25 for the first time since 2014. They continued to climb the rankings after Dosunmu drained a mid-range jumper to knock off Michigan on Jan. 25.
There was a scary moment — when Dosunmu went to the ground clutching his leg after he slipped in an attempt at a last-second shot against Michigan State. The Illini lost its next game, at Rutgers, but Dosunmu made a surprising return against Penn State and played one of his best games of the season, scoring 24 points and hitting a game-sealing floater.
Illinois had clinched the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and was a lock for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.
"The two years I've spent at Illinois, I wouldn't trade that for anything," Dosunmu texted in the tweet.
Dosunmu joined Cockburn, who declared for the NBA Draft on April 8. Like Dosunmu, Cockburn hasn't hired an agent.
Dosunmu is potentially the fourth player the Illini will lose this offseason, with Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones both transferring.
PHOTOS: Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Illinois Basketball
Illini Dosunmu
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Nebraska Illinois Basketball
Illinois Penn St Basketball
Illinois Penn St Basketball
FILE PHOTO: Ayo Dosunmu
FILE PHOTO: Dosunmu_Ayo 1 01.30.20
Illinois Basketball photo
Illinois Michigan Basketball
Illinois Michigan Basketball
Illinois Michigan
Ayo Dosunmu head shot 2020
FILE PHOTO: Dosunmu_Ayo 4 01.18.20.JPG
Dosunmu_Ayo 01.18.20.JPG
Dosunmu_Ayo 2 01.18.20.JPG
Rutgers Illinois Basketball
Rutgers Illinois Basketball
UWvIllinois07.jpg (copy)
Illini basketball
Missouri Illinois Basketball
GALLERY-illini-v-old_dominion-002-121419.JPG
Ayo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!