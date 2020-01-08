Illinois basketball beats Wisconsin, snaps 15-game losing streak to Badgers

"It was a great moment, just getting over that hump," Dosunmu said. "The road kill. Me personally, it was a great shot; a shot that I feel like we needed to help win the game, but it's bigger than me. This is a great win. This is one of the times that we've proven that after we get a win like we did against Purdue that we can come back the next game and do it again and not have any stoppage or any delays. I feel like we did that this game."

Even still, Illinois (11-5, 3-2) had to hold on to its breath after Dosunmu seemingly put the game away. Wisconsin (9-6, 2-2) got a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left by Kobe King to pull back within one point. The Illini inbounded the ball and eventually got it to Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who was fouled. He missed the front end of the one-and-one to give the Badgers the ball back with 15 seconds left.

D'Mitrik Trice missed a layup and Griffin got the rebound, tried to kick the ball to Dosunmu, but it went out of bounds. After replay, it was determined the ball went out after time expired. Griffin finished with 12 points and freshman Kofi Cockburn had 15 points and six rebounds.

But Bezhanishvili knew. He was dancing on the floor with his hands up as the referees went to the replay monitor.

