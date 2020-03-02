Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood given 3-year contract extension

"The credit goes to our players. As a coach, I always have a mindset toward that locker room and those wearing the jersey. We have high-character young men who work hard in the classroom, give everything they have when it comes to basketball, and are doing things the right way off the court."

The Illini own the largest turnaround (+10.0) among schools from the six major conferences, and stand eighth across all of Division I for most improved teams. Currently riding a four-game win streak, Illinois is ranked No. 23 in this week's Associated Press poll.

Illinois reached as high as 20th in KenPom ratings on Feb. 1, the team's best ranking since the end of the 2010-11 season. That came on the heels of a seven-game Big Ten winning streak from Jan. 5-30, the longest for the program since 2004-05.

The 2020 Illini recruiting class is ranked in the top-15, after signing a top-25 class in 2018. Illinois has signed two players for the 2020 class, and has a verbal commitment from four-star guard Adam Miller from Chicago Morgan Park.