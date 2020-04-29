Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood on the Adam Miller, Andre Curbelo pairing, 'It's going to be fun to watch'

CHAMPAIGN — Andre Curbelo loves to pass the ball — to zip it around the court to his teammates for an open shot or a dunk.
His love of passing started when he came to Long Island (NY) Lutheran High School as a freshman from Puerto Rico and wanted to find a way to stand out on a team of talented, Division I-bound players.
Curbelo taught a master's class in the art of passing en route to a standout career at LuHi and signing his National Letter of Intent to play for Illinois and head coach Brad Underwood as a freshman next season. He'll come to Champaign as a highly regarded four-star guard and he's already envisioning what life will be like while sharing the floor with fellow four-star guard Adam Miller from Chicago Morgan Park High School.
The pair of four-star guards makes up two-thirds of the 2020 high school recruiting class for the Illinois men's basketball team. Those two, alongside three-star forward Coleman Hawkins, has the recruiting class ranked No. 15 in the nation and second in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.
“Adam is the type of kid who can shoot it, can bring it up, dunks, catch lobs and I’m a point guard who likes to pass the ball a lot," Curbelo told the Herald & Review. "He definitely knows he’ll be getting the ball from me a lot for those 3s, alley-oops, in a two-on-one or something, flash passes. He can also do that, too. Being able to do the same things, at the same time, on one court is going to be amazing."
The two will be a part of a deep backcourt at Illinois alongside seniors Trent Frazier, Da'Monte Williams and Austin Hutcherson. Would-be junior Ayo Dosunmu has declared for the NBA Draft, but has the option to return to school. It's a full backcourt, but Underwood is just fine with that and is thrilled to get his two prized freshmen on the court together.
“That’s going to be fun to watch," Underwood said last week in a Zoom meeting. "You’re talking about two guys who have the ability to make others around them really, really good. They’re both very good passers; they’re both capable scorers at a high level.
“Adam’s got tremendous range. He’s a tremendous shooter and can play on the ball as well. There’s a lot of excitement from my standpoint at the thought of those two developing an unbelievable chemistry with each other in the backcourt."
Curbelo and Miller connected this season at the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where Curbelo led his Long Island (NY) Lutheran Team to a third-place finish. It was the first time they had an in-person meeting and they hit it off.
Watching each other played only solidified their opinions of the other.
“I just saw his game and how he plays, and he plays the game all around. He plays the game the right way,” Miller said last week. “He passes the ball, he can score the ball, he rebounds. He does everything on the court, and I feel like that’s the type of player I want to play with: A serious basketball player. I can support them, and they can support me.”
Said Curbelo: “He’s a great dude, a cool kid, hungry. He wants to win just as hard as me. Just knowing that, I think I can relate to him a lot. I think we’re going to be a pretty good duo and pretty good teammates just because we have one thing in common and one thing in mind, always, and it’s to win everyday. If we win everyday, we can do something good. While we’re winning everyday in practice and stuff, it’s going to show in the game as well. I think we’re going to be really good together."
