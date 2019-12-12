Illinois basketball freshman Kofi Cockburn's growth shows in blocked shots and made free throws

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Because Underwood can keep Cockburn on the floor late in games without the worry of him clanking free throws off the rim time and again, the Illini are able to reap the benefits of his rim protection on the other end. He had four blocks on Wednesday against Michigan. He had 10 in the nine games prior to Wednesday.

His rim protection was paramount on Wednesday and kept Michigan out of sorts.

“He was definitely a presence (Wednesday)," Michigan guard Eli Brooks said. "You’ve got to credit him. He was active offensively and defensively. I think we settled for a couple jump shots that we could have drove, but you’ve got to give credit to him."

Cockburn and the Illinois coaching staff practice shot blocking "two or three times a week," Underwood said. There's a mental element of it and a timing aspect that Cockburn is working to perfect. In high school, he could get away with arriving to the ball late because he towered over most of his competition.

"Here, that’s not the case," Underwood said. "You actually have to move your feet and you actually have to get in position."

On Wednesday, he worked in sync with the guards to make sure they were in lockstep on Michigan's guards, particularly Zavier Simpson.