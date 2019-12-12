Illinois basketball freshman Kofi Cockburn's growth shows in blocked shots and made free throws

CHAMPAIGN — Just before Kofi Cockburn went to the free-throw line with 54 seconds left on Wednesday against No. 5 Michigan, Giorgi Bezhanishvili pulled him aside for a quick word.
The two stood on an island on the floor at the State Farm Center. No one dared bother them when Bezhanishvili was giving Cockburn a pep talk, reminding his freshman teammate of his talents and that he could hit the ensuing free throws with Illinois leading by six points.
When Bezhanishvili recounted what he said to Cockburn in his post-game press conference, and Cockburn seated to his right, all Cockburn could do was crack a smile. He split his free throws on that trip, but the fact that Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood even trusts his freshman big man in that moment is representative of his growth, and Cockburn was key for Illinois to pull a 72-61 upset of the Wolverines.
He is shooting 23-of-26 from the free-throw line in his last five games, making him a viable option to stay on the floor in late-game situations — which helps the Illini (7-3) on the defensive end and with rebounding. Cockburn has come a long way from going 18-of-34 in his first five college basketball games.
The improvement comes from teammates like Ayo Dosunmu and Bezhanishvili imploring him to shoot more free throws in practice, and assistants Orlando Antigua and Stephen Gentry in the gym with Cockburn, a 7-foot, 290-pound freshman. There was also a hint of freshman syndrome. Cockburn came into Champaign has a prized recruit with all eyes on him — literally.
“In the beginning I guess I was kind of timid going to the free-throw line," Cockburn said. "I never played in front of that crowd before. It just took me a while to adjust to it and get comfortable."
Almost no opposing team has shown much of an ability to slow Cockburn, who has six double-doubles in 10 games. His low for points this season was nine against Arizona and Maryland. Underwood said he's comfortable getting Cockburn the ball late in games, and letting him attack the rim with the potential to get fouled.
“It's amazing what practice does, isn't it," Underwood said. "... That becomes a very, very viable option. Now you want to run offense to him in late game situations and know he’s going to step up there and make it. I’m really proud of him. He’s working. He’s put in enough time and he’s gaining confidence."
Because Underwood can keep Cockburn on the floor late in games without the worry of him clanking free throws off the rim time and again, the Illini are able to reap the benefits of his rim protection on the other end. He had four blocks on Wednesday against Michigan. He had 10 in the nine games prior to Wednesday.
His rim protection was paramount on Wednesday and kept Michigan out of sorts.
“He was definitely a presence (Wednesday)," Michigan guard Eli Brooks said. "You’ve got to credit him. He was active offensively and defensively. I think we settled for a couple jump shots that we could have drove, but you’ve got to give credit to him."
Cockburn and the Illinois coaching staff practice shot blocking "two or three times a week," Underwood said. There's a mental element of it and a timing aspect that Cockburn is working to perfect. In high school, he could get away with arriving to the ball late because he towered over most of his competition.
"Here, that’s not the case," Underwood said. "You actually have to move your feet and you actually have to get in position."
On Wednesday, he worked in sync with the guards to make sure they were in lockstep on Michigan's guards, particularly Zavier Simpson.
“I definitely had to learn it," Cockburn said of his shot blocking. "I wasn't always a good shot blocker. Me and Ayo communicate a lot on those blocked shots. He told me he was going to ride the hip and I was going to go get it. I trusted him. He rode the hip and I just went to get the block."
