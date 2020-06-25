Illinois basketball gets commitment from Deerfield's Brandon Lieb in the Class of 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood and his coaching staff got a late commitment on Thursday morning for the Class of 2020.

Brandon Lieb, a 7-footer from Deerfield High School, verbally committed to Illinois after getting late offers from schools such as the Illini, Oklahoma State and DePaul, Oklahoma and Utah.

"I'm thrilled to announce I've made my college decision," Lieb wrote in a tweet. "I'd like to thank Coach Underwood, Coach Coleman and the entire staff for giving me this opportunity. Thank you to Coach McKendrick, Coach Kessler, Coach Mullins and all of my trainers for always believing in me and my abilities.

"I'm grateful to my teammates for always pushing me to be my best. I appreciate all of the coaches who recruited me to play at their programs. Finally, thank you to my parents for always supporting me through this process and to my brothers for showing me what it takes to play at the Division 1 level. With all this being said, I'm extremely excited to announce that I'll be continuing my academic and basketball career at the University of Illinois!!! Go Illini !!!!!"