Illinois basketball hitting its stride on the recruiting front

CHAMPAIGN — Things are going well for Brad Underwood and his coaching staff on the recruiting front.
The Illinois men's basketball team has the No. 15-ranked recruiting class in the nation for the Class of 2020, per 247Sports and the second-best in the Big Ten. Last week's signing of four-star guard Adam Miller from Chicago Morgan Park kept the second-ranked player in the state of Illinois in state. Miller comes to Illinois two years after guard Ayo Dosunmu committed as a top-50 recruit to Illinois out of Morgan Park.
Each were big splashes for the Illini in Chicago.
"I do feel like we have become the option," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said in a Zoom meeting last week. "I feel like we’re a program that can affect young people’s lives in a very positive way. Ayo helped that — there’s no doubt. He was the right fit at the right time coming in as a freshman and was able to really help make Illinois basketball cool again and then we started to win and put other pieces with that. Good players want to play with good players. Winners want to hang around winners."
Entering his fourth year, Underwood has landed a top-50 recruit four times: Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn, Miller and Andre Curbelo; the former two have declared for the NBA Draft and the latter two are incoming freshman. Underwood and Co. landed their first verbal commitment in the Class of 2021 in four-star guard Luke Goode from Fort Wayne, Ind.
The success on the recruiting front is multi-layered: Underwood and his staff have cultivated relationships that span several years with recruits, are winning, showing that Illinois can prepare players for the NBA and have plans on the renovation of the Ubben Practice Facility to go with a lively State Farm Center for home games.
Assistant coach Stephen Gentry was key in landing Goode while assistant Chin Coleman is well-connected in Chicago and assistant Orlando Antigua was instrumental in landing Cockburn and Curbelo.
“I don’t want to say it’s ever easy," Underwood said. "It’s never easy. We were selling a vision early on and that vision was not reality. You’re building and you’re changing and you had to have a vision to be a part of that and believe in that. Now we can show hard facts and we can show them the success that individual players have had at Illinois, not just guys who had been successful at Oklahoma State or Stephen F. Austin (previous stops for Underwood).
"Now we can show winning and we can show the growth of Ubben being redone and the facilities. It’s much easier to sell that and that’s a big, big piece of it. Having guys who are potential pros helps. I think overall our style of play, the speed with which we play, our defensive intensity, the success freshmen have had, all of that is something that has helped immensely in recruiting that we didn’t have early."
Though Dosunmu's and Cockburn's decisions to declare for the NBA Draft leaves the roster temporarily in flux, it's a mutually beneficial endeavor. The players get a chance to test the waters with the option to pursue a lifelong dream, and the program shows it can funnel players to the NBA.
Illinois hasn't had a player drafted since Meyers Leonard in 2012. Dosunmu and Cockburn each have the possibility to be drafted, should they remain in the draft.
“That’s one of the keys," Underwood said. "I’ve said it many times, what are we going back to Meyers (Leonard) as the last NBA guy to play at Illinois? When you play in the best league in the country, I hope that we’re recruiting guys and continually recruiting guys to go be in that situation and go test those waters and potentially play at that next level. That means that we give ourselves a chance to compete.
"Every other program in this league, for the most part, has those guys. To get where we want to get, we’ve got to continue to recruit them and it sure helps to now start that train that those guys are in a position to even look at the professional level."
When Underwood took over, he wasn't as much recruiting as he was filling scholarships. Illinois landed Mr. Basketball Mark Smith in 2017, who has since transferred to Missouri. Now Underwood and his coaching staff are capitalizing on the relationships they've built and the on-court success.
“Illinois has a lot to sell and now we’re doing our part by adding winning and the facility piece and young people want to be a part of that," Underwood said. "They’re guys who are potential next-level guys. When you can walk in like Ayo did as a freshman, Trent did as a freshman, Kofi did as a freshman and have success, that’s going to be appealing to a lot of people no matter what part of the world they’re in."
