Illinois basketball holds off Indiana for fourth straight win

Out of the timeout, Illinois got the ball into the hands of its sure and steady closer: Dosunmu. Exactly 1 minute, 24 seconds before Dosunmu hit his free throws to ice the game, he knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:28 left to give his team breathing room. He finished with 17 points and three rebounds.

It was the next chapter in Dosunmu's late-game heroics. He's penned plenty this season: seven, to be exact. But none of that is how Underwood opened his press conference. Not the shot, the steal, or the free throws.

“Ayo Dosunmu, I think, setting the tone in the first half diving on the floor three times for a loose ball," Underwood said. "That’s Illinois basketball. It just so happens there were a lot of plays in between there, and had a couple other possessions with guys on the floor and the last play of the game happens in one of the most critical times and Andres Feliz dives on the floor to save the ball game, to save a possession from them and take it away. Those are the little things that allow you to win.'