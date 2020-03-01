Illinois basketball holds off Indiana for fourth straight win

CHAMPAIGN — For two years in Champaign, Andres Feliz has done exactly this. He's hit the floor any time it would have him if it meant he would corral a loose ball on the other end.
For two years, he's endeared himself to an Illinois basketball fan base longing for something, someone to cling to. It was only fitting that in his penultimate game at the State Farm Center, Feliz had more diving to give.
Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis missed a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left and the Hoosiers trailing by two points. Jackson-Davis hopped up in a scrum to get an offensive rebound and passed it to guard Rob Phinisee to give the Hoosiers another hope.
Phinisee's feet appeared to to get tangled up with Illinois guard Trent Frazier's and the ball came loose. Enter Feliz, who saw the ball like a pile of gold on the hardwood and jumped after it. He got his hands on it for this third steal of the game to give Illinois a critical possession with six seconds left. That set up a pair of free throws from Ayo Dosunmu, which he canned to give Illinois a four-point lead and, ultimately, a 67-66 win on Sunday at the State Farm Center for their fourth-straight win.
The win kept Illinois within one game of Big Ten-leading Maryland with two remaining. It's the first time Illinois (20-9, 12-6) has won 20 regular season games since 2013 and the most conference wins since 2005.
The steal was the capper on Feliz's day, and the team knew it. After he got up from the floor with a sold-out crowd humming, the Illini called a timeout and guard Da'Monte Williams raced to the center of the court to celebrate the steal. Feliz finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“We were trying to get a stop and trying to do everything to win," Feliz said. "We saw the loose ball and it’s like, ‘It’s either them or us.’ I just dove on it to help the team win."
This is the kind of player Illinois coach Brad Underwood saw when he recruited Feliz out of Northwest Florida State junior college two years ago. Feliz was instrumental in leading his team to a NJCAA Tournament semifinal appearance in 2017 and a quarterfinal appearance in 2018. He won back-to-back Sunshine Independent Athletic Association titles at Orlando's West Oaks Academy in 2015 and 2016 as a high school player and played on the 19U FIBA World Championships in 2015.
Those are the kinds of players Underwood wants. Underwood called Feliz a winner four times in his postgame press conference
“He was mature beyond his years. He plays that way,” Underwood said. “You can always replace points, you can always replace rebounds. Those are the intangible things and those are the character things that become really hard to replace. He’s a senior, you expect those things from seniors, but boy, he was outstanding."
Out of the timeout, Illinois got the ball into the hands of its sure and steady closer: Dosunmu. Exactly 1 minute, 24 seconds before Dosunmu hit his free throws to ice the game, he knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:28 left to give his team breathing room. He finished with 17 points and three rebounds.
It was the next chapter in Dosunmu's late-game heroics. He's penned plenty this season: seven, to be exact. But none of that is how Underwood opened his press conference. Not the shot, the steal, or the free throws.
“Ayo Dosunmu, I think, setting the tone in the first half diving on the floor three times for a loose ball," Underwood said. "That’s Illinois basketball. It just so happens there were a lot of plays in between there, and had a couple other possessions with guys on the floor and the last play of the game happens in one of the most critical times and Andres Feliz dives on the floor to save the ball game, to save a possession from them and take it away. Those are the little things that allow you to win.'
Feliz and Dosunmu were flanked by Kofi Cockburn, who scored 15 points to go with five rebounds and a career-high six blocked shots. Twelve of Cockburn's 15 points came in the second half as he relentlessly attacked the front of the rim, either drawing a foul or going to the free-throw line, where he was 7-of-10.
When the game was on the line, Underwood and Co. threw the ball down to Cockburn, and he delivered.
“I mean, you get him three feet from the rim, there’s a lot of good things that are going to happen," Underwood said. "It was his early deep post-ups. It was his ability to create just a little bit of an angle. He had a size advantage, not just in girth but in height as well. He doesn’t shy from those moments. He wants the ball and he knows he’s going to get fouled."
