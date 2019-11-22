Illinois basketball hosting Hampton on Saturday

WHEN: Saturday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: State Farm Center, Champaign

TV: Streaming online only on Big Ten Network Plus

RADIO: Illini Sports Network

OF NOTE: Hampton has the nation's second leading scorer in senior guard Jermaine Marrow, who is averaging 27 points. Marrow scores at all three levels with 45.1 percent of his shots coming at the rim, 22 percent on two-point jumpers and 32.9 percent of his shots from 3-point range.

"He is a very, very gifted athlete," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He scores it at all three levels and he has extremely deep range. .... The one thing I think that he does an elite job of is getting to the foul line. He had well over 250 attempts last year."