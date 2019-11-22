Illinois basketball hosting Hampton on Saturday

WHEN: Saturday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: State Farm Center, Champaign
TV: Streaming online only on Big Ten Network Plus
RADIO: Illini Sports Network
RECORDS: Illinois 4-1, Hampton 3-1
OF NOTE: Hampton has the nation's second leading scorer in senior guard Jermaine Marrow, who is averaging 27 points. Marrow scores at all three levels with 45.1 percent of his shots coming at the rim, 22 percent on two-point jumpers and 32.9 percent of his shots from 3-point range.
"He is a very, very gifted athlete," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He scores it at all three levels and he has extremely deep range. .... The one thing I think that he does an elite job of is getting to the foul line. He had well over 250 attempts last year."
Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn has recorded a double-double in four of his first five games, including an Illinois freshman record with 17 rebounds on Wednesday against The Citadel.
Probable starters
Illinois
Player Ht. Yr. PPG
G — Trent Frazier 6-2, Jr. 9.6
G — Ayo Dosunmu 6-5 So. 14.0
G — Andres Feliz 6-2 Sr. 14.4
F — Giorgi Bezhanishvili 6-9 So. 10.4
Hampton
G — Jermaine Marrow 6-0 Sr. 27.0
G — Davion Warren 6-6 Jr. 11.0
F — Ben Stanley 6-6 So. 17.8
F — Ed Oliver-Hampton 6-7 Jr. 12.0
F — Amir Smith 6-6 Gr. 3.5
