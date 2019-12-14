Illinois basketball junior Trent Frazier's father, Rodnell Frazier, attends game in person for first time in 2 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“That’s how I became a scorer," Trent Frazier said. "I shot all them balls. I never came out. It was just a fun time. Those were the moments, just having your dad and your mom on the side court watching you everyday, I was used to that always. Just being far from home and not having them here was one of the hardest transitions I’ve had."

Rodnell remembers those times coaching his oldest son. Even then, he was trying to instill the principles of basketball into Trent Frazier's mind.

“I had him playing with all the grown boys when he was 10 years old and took him to the court," Rodnell said. "He got beat up, but he kept fighting. Basically, he learned everything and learned the right way to play basketball."

Though Trent Frazier's parents haven't seen him in person for two years before this week, there's no lack of communication. Rodnell calls Trent after every game. They talk about defense, and about the process.

"He loves this game," Trent Frazier said. "He watches it because of me and I play it because of him. My dad, he does a lot for me and this family. Just having them back in here and him watching me play is incredible."