Illinois basketball looking for defense to snap losing streak at No. 9 Penn State

“Finding points is easy," Underwood said. "It’s not hard. Getting guys to communicate and getting guys to guard mistake-free on the defensive end? That’s the challenge. During the winning streak, we wouldn’t make five mistakes a game. We had five mistakes on the first five trips at Rutgers. That can’t happen."

During the seven-game winning streak that spanned the entire month of January, opposing teams shot 36.9 percent on average and no team shot better than 45 percent. During the losing streak, teams are shooting 48.9 percent against Illinois, on average, and only one team — Maryland — shot worse than 49.1 percent.

“We were doing things that we weren’t doing on our seven-game winning streak," junior guard Trent Frazier said. "We’re having a lot of mistakes on defense. I don’t think our connectivity is really right right now on the defensive end. That game is in the past. We’re really focused on Penn State. There’s nothing we can do for Rutgers. We’ve just got to get better. ...

“Just being focused on the court for 40 minutes. I think the biggest thing with that was Ayo being out and guys having to step up and have an increased role. There’s no excuse. All of us have to be better and be dialed in on the scouting report."