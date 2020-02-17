Illinois basketball looking for defense to snap losing streak at No. 9 Penn State

CHAMPAIGN — When Brad Underwood talks about his Illinois men's basketball teams, he often comes back to defense.
It was a key reason the Illini went on a seven-game winning streak and a run back to the Associated Press rankings and a temporary spot at the top of the Big Ten. That same defense also has been a catalyst — along with shooting worse than 40 percent from the field — to a four-game losing streak that knocked the Illini out of the Top 25 and into the middle of the muddied field of the Big Ten standings.
Illinois (16-9, 8-6) will close out a two-game east coast swing and the final stretch of a gauntlet of a five-game streak at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at No. 9 Penn State. Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu's status is still day-to-day after getting hurt at the end of last week's home loss to Michigan State, which led to him missing Saturday's loss at Rutgers.
His absence was, of course, felt offensively. Dosunmu is the team's leading scorer and has been a go-to player for the Illini. The loss was also "far and away the worst execution" on defense all season, an overlooked aspect of not having Dosunmu on the floor.
“Ayo doesn’t make mistakes," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "Ayo is as cerebral a player as there is. Part of being a really good player at this level is understanding what your assignments are, understanding personnel, understanding who to close out on. Ayo doesn’t make those mistakes.
“We missed him more defensively in terms of his intangibles than we did on the other end. We missed him offensively. We missed the easy baskets he gets in transition and then he sprays it and makes other guys better. Ayo is a very dialed in player. He’s got the scouting report memorized and he can process it when it happens on the court. That was something we didn’t do as well."
Penn State (20-5, 10-4) offers its own set of problem for opposing team's defenses, headlined by forward Lamar Stevens and his 17.7 points per game. The Nittany Lions average 8.2 made 3-pointers a game and shoot 33.6 percent on triples this season. They've got 11 games with nine or more made 3-pointers and made 14 in a win at Purdue last week.
Myreon Jones has missed three consecutive games for Penn State and is "day-to-day." He's the second leading scorer (14.1 points) and is the team's most prolific 3-point shooter at 41.3 percent.
Illinois' game against Rutgers had several defensive lapses, Underwood said. Even with the struggling offenses, Underwood remains concerned about defense.
“Finding points is easy," Underwood said. "It’s not hard. Getting guys to communicate and getting guys to guard mistake-free on the defensive end? That’s the challenge. During the winning streak, we wouldn’t make five mistakes a game. We had five mistakes on the first five trips at Rutgers. That can’t happen."
During the seven-game winning streak that spanned the entire month of January, opposing teams shot 36.9 percent on average and no team shot better than 45 percent. During the losing streak, teams are shooting 48.9 percent against Illinois, on average, and only one team — Maryland — shot worse than 49.1 percent.
“We were doing things that we weren’t doing on our seven-game winning streak," junior guard Trent Frazier said. "We’re having a lot of mistakes on defense. I don’t think our connectivity is really right right now on the defensive end. That game is in the past. We’re really focused on Penn State. There’s nothing we can do for Rutgers. We’ve just got to get better. ...
“Just being focused on the court for 40 minutes. I think the biggest thing with that was Ayo being out and guys having to step up and have an increased role. There’s no excuse. All of us have to be better and be dialed in on the scouting report."
