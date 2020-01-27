Illinois basketball moves up to No. 19 in Associated Press poll

“We’re not done," Dosunmu said. "Coach Chin (Coleman) made a great point, he said, ‘We didn’t come this far to come this far.’ We want to go bigger and better places."

Senior guard Andres Feliz seconded that notion. First place is nice, but just two games separate first place from seventh place.

“It’s different,” Feliz said. “For us, being the number one team (in the league) is a different feeling, but that’s not enough for us. We're going to keep going, keep fighting and try to win it all. That’s our goal.”

Cockburn wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week again

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.