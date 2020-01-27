You are the owner of this article.
Illinois basketball moves up to No. 19 in Associated Press poll
Illinois basketball moves up to No. 19 in Associated Press poll

Illinois Michigan Basketball

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) has been a driving force in the team's six-game win streak.

 Carlos Osorio, Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN — Fresh off of a dramatic, last-second victory against Michigan on Saturday, the Illinois men's basketball team has moved up to No. 19 in the most recent Associated Press poll.

It's the third straight week of being ranked for the Illini (15-5, 7-2), who have won six games in a row and host Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Illinois won two road games last week, a rarity in the Big Ten, including a win at Purdue on Tuesday for its first win at Mackey Arena since 2008. The Illini are tied with Michigan State for first place in the Big Ten. It's the latest the Illini have been tied for first place in the conference since Jan. 31, 2006.

There's more to do, sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said after hitting the game-winning jumper against Michigan on Saturday. He's averaging 17 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 50 percent shooting, 37.5 percent on 3-pointers and 94.7 percent from the free-throw line during this six-game win streak.

“We’re not done," Dosunmu said. "Coach Chin (Coleman) made a great point, he said, ‘We didn’t come this far to come this far.’ We want to go bigger and better places."

Senior guard Andres Feliz seconded that notion. First place is nice, but just two games separate first place from seventh place.

“It’s different,” Feliz said. “For us, being the number one team (in the league) is a different feeling, but that’s not enough for us. We're going to keep going, keep fighting and try to win it all. That’s our goal.” 

Cockburn wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week again

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn  has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.

This is now the seventh Big Ten Freshman of the Week accolade for Cockburn. He expands his school record for the most honors by an Illini, dating back to 2010-11 when the league began honoring a weekly outstanding freshman performer. It is tied for the second-most Freshman of the Week awards by any Big Ten player, and the most since 2014-15 when Ohio State's D'Angelo Russell was also honored seven times during the season.

He averaged 13.5 points and 9.0 rebounds with 1.5 blocks in a pair of road victories, where Illinois went 2-0.

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

