Illinois basketball moves up to No. 19 in Associated Press poll

CHAMPAIGN — Fresh off of a dramatic, last-second victory against Michigan on Saturday, the Illinois men's basketball team has moved up to No. 19 in the most recent Associated Press poll.

It's the third straight week of being ranked for the Illini (15-5, 7-2), who have won six games in a row and host Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Illinois won two road games last week, a rarity in the Big Ten, including a win at Purdue on Tuesday for its first win at Mackey Arena since 2008. The Illini are tied with Michigan State for first place in the Big Ten. It's the latest the Illini have been tied for first place in the conference since Jan. 31, 2006.