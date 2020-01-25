ILLINOIS BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Andres Feliz provides spark off the bench

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — There wasn't a hint of exaggeration in Ayo Dosunmu's voice. Illinois needed every last, crucial basket by senior guard Andres Feliz to beat Michigan on Saturday at Crisler Arena.

Feliz scored 15 points, the most he's scored since he tallied 16 against Division II Lindenwood on Nov. 26. Twelve of those 15 came in the second half and his spark off the bench was crucial for Illinois, which was without guard Alan Griffin, who served the first of a two-game suspension, and with standout junior Trent Frazier in foul trouble.

Feliz hit floaters and layups and had flurries of five points in a row and four points in a row.

“For me, just trying to give it up for the team," Feliz said. "If I’m not doing it on the offensive side, I’m going to try to do it on the defensive side, rebound or get an assist. Do something that is going to impact the team and do what I can to help the team win."