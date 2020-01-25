ILLINOIS BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Andres Feliz provides spark off the bench

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — There wasn't a hint of exaggeration in Ayo Dosunmu's voice. Illinois needed every last, crucial basket by senior guard Andres Feliz to beat Michigan on Saturday at Crisler Arena.
Feliz scored 15 points, the most he's scored since he tallied 16 against Division II Lindenwood on Nov. 26. Twelve of those 15 came in the second half and his spark off the bench was crucial for Illinois, which was without guard Alan Griffin, who served the first of a two-game suspension, and with standout junior Trent Frazier in foul trouble.
Feliz hit floaters and layups and had flurries of five points in a row and four points in a row.
“For me, just trying to give it up for the team," Feliz said. "If I’m not doing it on the offensive side, I’m going to try to do it on the defensive side, rebound or get an assist. Do something that is going to impact the team and do what I can to help the team win."
It was the perfect time for Feliz to step up. His role has changed on the team from being a starter to an energy sixth-man off the bench.
“Next man up," Dosunmu said. "We told Alan we’d get it for him. He’s a great player. I can’t wait to get him back. Next man up. We’re trying to get as many wins as possible so when he comes back we can get back on the train and keep going.
“He’s a pitbull. He just goes. He gave us some huge buckets when we needed it. We needed all the buckets he gave us. Defensively, also."
Cockburn and Bezhanishvili struggle
Michigan held Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn to a combined nine points and eight rebounds. It was a massive turnaround from Illinois' first win against the Wolverines when the duo combined for 31 points and 18 rebounds.
"Our mentality is always the same as far as making sure their bigs, or any big that we face, to make his catches tough," Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. "I thought our bigs did a good job of buying into the gameplan and being ahead of the play and making every shot that (Cockburn) took a contested shot."
You have free articles remaining.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood has seen Cockburn pull down nine rebounds by himself, in a half. He called the night "uncharacteristic."
"We didn't have our usual punch from Kofi and Giorgi," Underwood said. "...Give Michigan a lot of credit for that."
'We're grieving with them'
News broke on Friday night about the death of former Illini center Robert Archibald, a member of the Illini’s 2000-01 and 2001-02 teams that won a share of the Big Ten championship.
A native of Scotland who attended high school in the St. Louis area, the 6-foot-11 Archibald played 130 games in four seasons at Illinois (1998-2002). As a junior, he averaged 7.2 points and 4.5 rebounds as a key reserve for a team that finished 27-8 (13-3 Big Ten) and reached the Elite Eight of the 2001 NCAA Tournament under coach Bill Self.
Underwood opened his press conference with a statement about Archibald.
"It's a sad day when something like that happens," Underwood said. "I want everyone to know he's a part of our thoughts and prayers, along with his family. We're grieving with them."
PHOTOS: 31 amazing Illini basketball history photos
Kicking back
Free for all
Center Court
Coming through
Nick Anderson
Wrong, Mr. Referee
Relatives?
Cheerleading
Distraction
Easy does it
Celebrate
Talk of the Big Ten
Big Reach
Whiz Kids Big Ten champs in '42, '43
Fierce Rebound
Efrem Winters
Tony Wysinger
Efrem Winters
In traffic
Hero of the hour
To the wire
Getting physical
Long bombs
Rebound
Illinois v. Iowa
Chief Illiniwek
Ask Kendall
1987
Warming up
Illinettes
Pep band
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25