ILLINOIS BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Bench has been key for No. 19 Illini

Translation: Games matter in February again for the Illini.

"Oh man, talk about love your team," Underwood said. "Nobody in America loves their team more than I do. I mean, are you kidding me? It's from top to bottom. Our locker room is filled with as good of human beings, as good of kids, as hard workers and guys who are trying so hard to do what we do.

"We made a (defensive) change; what we had been doing wasn't working, particularly on the road, so we made a change. These kids have bought in, and they believe in our coaching staff, they believe in each other. That was an upset locker room after the game, but we left knowing there was a lot of basketball left to be played. That's what makes me appreciate having this team."

Nichols and Frazier have been through the process since Underwood arrived in Champaign from Oklahoma State.

“It feels good," Nichols said. "It feels great. We’ve been through a heck of a process, I’m talking through the years, to get to this point. We’ve always known what we were capable of and to be here now is nothing short of what we expected."

PHOTOS: Illinois basketball holds off Minnesota

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Do you bleed orange and blue? If so, our Illini email email is for you. Receive the latest University of Illinois sports news and blogs two times a week right in your inbox from the H&R Sports team. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.