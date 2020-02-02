ILLINOIS BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Bench has been key for No. 19 Illini

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Illinois had foul trouble early for yet another game on Sunday in a loss to Iowa in Iowa City.
Standout sophomore Ayo Dosunmu picked up his second foul with just more than seven minutes left in the first half, and Da'Monte Williams picked up his second with 17:42 left in the first half. Kofi Cockburn picked up his third foul early in the third quarter
That led to more minutes for Andres Feliz, Alan Griffin and Kipper Nichols. The bench mob has been productive this season, particularly during Illinois' seven-game winning streak before the Hakweyes snapped it. Feliz scored a team-high 17 points and had four rebounds, Nichols scored six points with five rebounds, and Griffin had six points and five rebounds in his first game back after serving a two-game suspension.
“They’re providing us great energy," junior guard Trent Frazier said of the bench. "Alan did an unbelievable job of making shots down the stretch in the first half. Dre has been great these past few games. Kipper has been providing us great minutes off the bench, his efforts on the glass and just giving us minutes when Kofi and Giorgi are out of the game and doing what he’s supposed to do and cleaning up for us."
Illinois' bench outscored the Iowa bench 29-0, and the Illini played just three guys off the bench. Freshman Jermaine Hamlin didn't play, neither did sophomore Tevian Jones, and freshman Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk didn't dress and had a boot on his foot.
“I think guys are bringing good energy off the bench, same thing with starters," Nichols said. "That’s part of all of our roles is to bring maximum energy every night. That doesn’t change and that stays consistent from the top to the bottom."
Griffin has strong return
The only two shots Griffin made came in the first half with back-to-back three pointers to give Illinois an eight-point lead before Garza went on a heater, scoring 11 of the Hawkeyes' 13 points in a three-minute span.
It's the first game Griffin has played since being ejected early in the first half against Purdue for stepping on the chest of Sasha Stefanovic. The Big Ten suspended Griffin for two games — an Illinois win against Michigan and Minnesota.
“He picked up right where he left off," Nichols said. "He hasn’t missed a beat, missed a step. Alan is a very good basketball player and he’ll continue to excel."
Said Feliz: “Alan provides a lot of energy, a lot of positive stuff for us. That’s what he’s been doing since the beginning of the year. We’re glad to have him back. He’s going to do what he does: Offensive rebound, hit 3s, defense. Just a great player."
Illini turnaround has them in race
Illinois (16-6, 8-3) has already surpassed its win total overall and in the conference from last season's 12-21 finish with a 7-13 finish in the Big Ten.
Translation: Games matter in February again for the Illini.
"Oh man, talk about love your team," Underwood said. "Nobody in America loves their team more than I do. I mean, are you kidding me? It's from top to bottom. Our locker room is filled with as good of human beings, as good of kids, as hard workers and guys who are trying so hard to do what we do.
"We made a (defensive) change; what we had been doing wasn't working, particularly on the road, so we made a change. These kids have bought in, and they believe in our coaching staff, they believe in each other. That was an upset locker room after the game, but we left knowing there was a lot of basketball left to be played. That's what makes me appreciate having this team."
Nichols and Frazier have been through the process since Underwood arrived in Champaign from Oklahoma State.
“It feels good," Nichols said. "It feels great. We’ve been through a heck of a process, I’m talking through the years, to get to this point. We’ve always known what we were capable of and to be here now is nothing short of what we expected."
PHOTOS: Illinois basketball holds off Minnesota
