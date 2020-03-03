ILLINOIS BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Kofi Cockburn protects paint against a variety of opponents

“I think he was more confident," Underwood said. "I’m really proud of Giorgi. I’ll get emotional if I talk about Giorgi. He’s in a really good place right now."

Outside of his offense, Bezhanishvili played strong defense on Indiana standout freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis, particularly in the second half. With two games remaining in the regular season, Illinois (20-9, 12-6) is still in contention for at least a share of the Big Ten championship, a double-bye in the tournament and is nearly a lock to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. Bezhanishvili is still an important factor for the rest of the year.

"He’s one of the leaders that we need to be good," Cockburn said. "Whenever he’s going, the team is going. Him coming back and being back on track is really important for us. He works hard in practice, he works after practice and puts in extra time. It’s nice to see his work paying off."

Close games, no problem