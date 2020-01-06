ILLINOIS BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Trent Frazier's defense dominates against Purdue

"Like coach was saying, I had to see what kind of toothpaste he used before the game. I had to stay really close to him because I knew if he got it up with my height I wouldn’t be able to contest it. I used my speed and my quickness to stay with him."

His attention to scouting reports and emphasis on defense hardly resembles the player who came to town from Wellington, Fla.

“It’s amazing how two years can shift one’s thinking," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He understands it. He’s taken a lot of pride in it. He’s done that every game this year. He’s drawing the other team’s best threat. He’s very hard to screen. That comes from understanding defensively what you’re trying to do. It also comes from understanding the scout and Trent’s dialed into that."

Defensive tone keeps with substitution

By tradition, Illinois fans stand until the opposing team scores its first point of the game. On Sunday, they stood for 6 minutes, 50 seconds until Purdue center Matt Haarms hit a free throw with 13:10 left in the half. The Boilermakers made their first field goal with 12:43 left in the half with a jumper by Isaiah Thompson.

