Illinois basketball on the road again against Northwestern

“I feel like we’ve played better on the road than we have at home, to be honest," Dosunmu said. "Back then during the summer, we did what we had to do to be one of the best teams in the league. To win the league, or be one of the top two or three in the league, you have to be successful on the road. That’s just mathematics. That’s our goal to try to go out and win as many games on the road. That’s our identity. Defense first. Go out and play hard defensively and everything else will take care of itself.

“On the road we know there are less people rooting for us and it makes us lock in even more. We know there are only 20-30 people in the arena that want us to win. It makes us connect more defensively and connect more as a team and as a unit. I feel like we excel in that role."

Some of those road wins can be attributed to experience. Illinois' starting lineup has a freshman in Kofi Cockburn and a sophomore in Dosunmu flanked around two juniors and a seniors, but most of these players have been around and grew through the road bumps. In Underwood's first two years, the Illini were 2-18 on the road.