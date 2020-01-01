Illinois basketball resumes Big Ten play at No. 14 Michigan State

"Michigan State has been the best of the best. They've been the best in this league for some time. (Head coach) Tom (Izzo) has been there for 25 years. Their culture is already established. They're like a bunch of pitbulls trying to rip a tire apart. They just keep coming and they're aggressive."

It's within the realm of possibility to have seen the Illini at 2-0 in conference play headed into this game before the late-game collapse at Maryland prevented them from picking up a marquee road win early in the season.

They haven't forgotten.

"We can carry on and try to get a 'W,'" sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. "We're going to come with an extra fire knowing we should be 2-0 in Big Ten play. We're 1-1 so coming in and getting this game at Michigan State in East Lansing would be huge."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Illini knocked off Michigan State in Champaign last season behind the stellar play of Dosunmu (24 points and three steals) and a havoc-creating defense that forced the Spartans' guard into nine turnovers and the team had 15 in total.

Underwood has gone away from that style of ball-denial defense, and instead is playing more traditional defense with an emphasis on following scouting reports. That doesn't mean that Winston, who is averaging 17.6 points and 6.1 assists.