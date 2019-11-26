Illinois basketball rolls past Lindenwood

CHAMPAIGN — Da’Monte Williams is highly respected among the Illinois men’s basketball team. As Ayo Dosunmu points out, there are things that Williams does within the course of a basketball game that don’t show up in the stat sheet. He’s the anchor of the defense and is consistently in the right place.
On Tuesday in a 117-65 blowout win over Division II Lindenwood, things showed up in the stat sheet in a big way. Williams scored a career-high 18 points with a pair of 3-pointers and while going 8-of-10 from the free-throw line.
Williams attacked the basket, dished passes and buried open shots. His previous career high was an 11 points, which he did twice, most recently last season against Georgetown.
“It always feels good to see shots going in, especially shots I work on everyday before and after practice,” Williams said.
He came to Illinois (6-1) as a four-star recruit and the No. 93-ranked player by ESPN out of Peoria Manual. He tore his ACL in his senior year, but showed some of his scoring burst on Tuesday that he displayed at Manual.
There was something serene about Williams’ performance for his teammates.
“I played with him when we were younger,” sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “I always loved the way Da’Monte played. He played the game the right way. … With Monte, I try to tell him to stay aggressive. Sometimes with players, if they’re missing shots early they tend to fade away, but Monte, I see him put the work in. I see him in the gym every single day working on his shot and working on his craft. I try to tell him to go out there and incorporate that. That’s what he’s been doing.
Trent Frazier and Williams are roommates and gym hounds. Frazier sees the behind-the-scenes work that Williams puts in each day.
Dosunmu compared Williams to Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green for their defensive passions.
“He’s always putting in the extra work, the extra time and the extra shots,” Frazier said. “We’re always in the gym. He makes the right plays, but sometimes I always tell him, ‘You’ve got to be more aggressive,’ because he turns off shots that he practices to get everybody else shots. I tell him to be aggressive and shot those open shots. He saw a few go down tonight and he was incredible for us.”
Williams’ 10 free throw attempts were what jumped out to head coach Brad Underwood. Getting that kind of production at the free-throw line consistently is attainable for the junior guard, Underwood said.
“Da’Monte has worked really hard in the last few days getting shots up, coming in and working on it,” Underwood said. “You love to see that reward. He took one bad one. He took a runner late that had no chance. Other than that, everything was in rhythm, it was out of the offense, it was an extra pass from a teammate. I felt great about that. I’m happy for him.”
The rest of the game looked exactly like what a Big Ten team fighting for a return to the NCAA Tournament would look like against a Division II team.
Dosunmu led all scorers with a season-high 24 points and had five assists, four steals and two rebounds. Frazier had a season-high 17 points and hit five 3-pointers. Andres Feliz did a little bit of everything with 16 points, nine assists, five rebounds and four steals.
Frazier knows he can score the ball, but he's been dialed in defensively this season.
“For sure, I know I can score the basketball," Frazier said. "Like I always tell you guys, I try to come out here and bring that energy on the defensive end and try to create kills to put us in a good spot. I thought we did a great job with that."
Freshman Kofi Cockburn didn’t record a double-double for just the second time in Illinois’ first seven games. He finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.
It was the first time Illinois has had back-to-back 100-point games since 2014 when it beat Coppin State and Austin Peay. The Illini beat Hampton 120-71 last Saturday.
Lindenwood shot 39.1 percent from the field with 24 turnovers. The Illini had 13 steals.
“That’s just one of our biggest focuses right now, just trying to create kills right now," Frazier said. "We try to come out ere every night and whatever team we’re playing is nameless and faceless. We’re trying to prepare for Big Ten time."
The schedule is about to ramp up in the next month. Illinois hosts Miami on Dec. 2, travels to No. 6 Maryland on Dec. 7 and hosts Michigan on Dec. 11 in early portion of the Big Ten schedule. The nonconference schedule wraps up with Old Dominion (Dec. 14), Missouri (Dec. 21) and North Carolina A&T (Dec. 29).
