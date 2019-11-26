Illinois basketball rolls past Lindenwood

CHAMPAIGN — Da’Monte Williams is highly respected among the Illinois men’s basketball team. As Ayo Dosunmu points out, there are things that Williams does within the course of a basketball game that don’t show up in the stat sheet. He’s the anchor of the defense and is consistently in the right place.

On Tuesday in a 117-65 blowout win over Division II Lindenwood, things showed up in the stat sheet in a big way. Williams scored a career-high 18 points with a pair of 3-pointers and while going 8-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Williams attacked the basket, dished passes and buried open shots. His previous career high was an 11 points, which he did twice, most recently last season against Georgetown.

“It always feels good to see shots going in, especially shots I work on everyday before and after practice,” Williams said.

He came to Illinois (6-1) as a four-star recruit and the No. 93-ranked player by ESPN out of Peoria Manual. He tore his ACL in his senior year, but showed some of his scoring burst on Tuesday that he displayed at Manual.

There was something serene about Williams’ performance for his teammates.