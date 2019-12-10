Illinois basketball searching for more success in closing out games ahead of matchup with No. 5 Michigan

“I think it’s focus," junior guard Trent Frazier said. "I think those last seconds, we just haven’t been in those moments like that in a while. Just being prepared in those moments, they don’t happen often so they’re not always in the practice plan. The biggest key for us is just focusing, being really dialed in, our spots and the places that we need to be, timing, and just making the right play."

End-of-game execution has been a point in practice, more than it has been in previous weeks, Underwood said. He said the team has been spending 30 or 40 minutes a day in practice focusing on such things. Every game is different, and the plan for the end of game is dictated on matchups.

Against Miami, they had the ball in Dosunmu's hands going downhill to the basket before Lykes made a big play. Against Maryland, Feliz's plan was to drive to the rim in a situation that Maryland had no fouls to give before Feliz fumbled the ball. Missed execution spoiled the plans of getting the ball on the rim or drawing a foul.