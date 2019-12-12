Illinois basketball shows lessons learned from late-game collapse in win over No. 5 Michigan

The Illini (7-3) stuck to the plan that Underwood and his coaches laid out for them. They guarded Teske and point guard Zavier Simpson with attentiveness and detail and kept a body on the other three shooters on the outside. Underwood wasn't willing to go down with death by 3-pointer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Of course, Illinois also followed the script for most of Saturday's game at Maryland before the spiral began late in the second half. This one just ended without a deep 3-pointer from Anthony Cowan and a late, game-winning free throw.

"As difficult as Saturday was, and yet we played so well, to get these guys to continue to believe in the process and understand how big preparation is and the growth that we continue to show in that area of understanding scouting reports," Underwood said. "I’m really proud of that."

There was more of an emphasis on late-game situations in practice after that Maryland game. Underwood wanted to throw every different scenario on the table at his players so there would be no mistake about what to do or how to close out a game.