Illinois basketball to play in 2020 Emerald Coast Classic

NICEVILLE, FLA. — Florida, Illinois, Iowa State and Oregon headline the field for the seventh annual Emerald Coast Classic, presented by Global Sports.
The tournament will be played Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 27-29 at The Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College.
Florida, Oregon and Iowa State all competed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. No. 24 Illinois and No. 8 Oregon are ranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Alabama A&M, Louisiana-Monroe, McNeese State and North Florida round out the eight-team field.
“The Emerald Coast Classic is a great event and will be a great time for our players,” said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “We look forward to playing against good competition and be able to play in front of our strong Florida alumni base. We are really excited to play in the 2020 Emerald Coast Classic in Florida.”
You have free articles remaining.
First and second-round games will be played at on-campus sites with four third-round games played on Nov. 27. Consolation round games are scheduled Nov. 28 with the third-place and championship game set for Nov. 29.
Louisiana-Monroe, which plays in the Sun Belt Conference, is coming off back-to-back appearances in the CollegeInsider.com post-season tournament.
Alabama A&M competes in the Southwest Athletic Conference. McNeese State is a member of the Southland Conference and ranks second in field goal percentage (.514), according to the latest NCAA statistics.
“We’re proud to assemble another tremendous field for the Emerald Coast Classic, attracting some of the top collegiate basketball programs in the nation,” said tournament director Maury Hanks, chief executive officer of Global Sports. “The word is quickly spreading around the country about the strong reputation of our tournament in drawing teams from the best conferences in college basketball.”
PHOTOS: 31 amazing Illini basketball history photos
Kicking back
Free for all
Center Court
Coming through
Nick Anderson
Wrong, Mr. Referee
Relatives?
Cheerleading
Distraction
Easy does it
Celebrate
Talk of the Big Ten
Big Reach
Whiz Kids Big Ten champs in '42, '43
Fierce Rebound
Efrem Winters
Tony Wysinger
Efrem Winters
In traffic
Hero of the hour
To the wire
Getting physical
Long bombs
Rebound
Illinois v. Iowa
Chief Illiniwek
Ask Kendall
1987
Warming up
Illinettes
Pep band
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25