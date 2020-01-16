You are the owner of this article.
Illinois basketball to play in 2020 Emerald Coast Classic
The Illinois basketball team and head coach Brad Underwood will play in the 2020 Emerald Coast Classic.

NICEVILLE, FLA. — Florida, Illinois, Iowa State and Oregon headline the field for the seventh annual Emerald Coast Classic, presented by Global Sports.

The tournament will be played Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 27-29 at The Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College.

Florida, Oregon and Iowa State all competed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. No. 24 Illinois and No. 8 Oregon are ranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Alabama A&M, Louisiana-Monroe, McNeese State and North Florida round out the eight-team field.

“The Emerald Coast Classic is a great event and will be a great time for our players,” said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “We look forward to playing against good competition and be able to play in front of our strong Florida alumni base. We are really excited to play in the 2020 Emerald Coast Classic in Florida.”

First and second-round games will be played at on-campus sites with four third-round games played on Nov. 27. Consolation round games are scheduled Nov. 28 with the third-place and championship game set for Nov. 29.

Louisiana-Monroe, which plays in the Sun Belt Conference, is coming off back-to-back appearances in the CollegeInsider.com post-season tournament.

Alabama A&M competes in the Southwest Athletic Conference. McNeese State is a member of the Southland Conference and ranks second in field goal percentage (.514), according to the latest NCAA statistics.

“We’re proud to assemble another tremendous field for the Emerald Coast Classic, attracting some of the top collegiate basketball programs in the nation,” said tournament director Maury Hanks, chief executive officer of Global Sports. “The word is quickly spreading around the country about the strong reputation of our tournament in drawing teams from the best conferences in college basketball.”

Past winners

2019 — Florida State, champion; Purdue, runner-up

2018 — Cincinnati, champion; Mississippi, runner-up

2017 — TCU, champion; St. Bonaventure, runner-up

2016 — Virginia, champion; Providence, runner-up

2015 — Iowa State, champion; Illinois, runner-up

2014 — Mississippi, champion; Cincinnati, runner-up

