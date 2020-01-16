Illinois basketball to play in 2020 Emerald Coast Classic

NICEVILLE, FLA. — Florida, Illinois, Iowa State and Oregon headline the field for the seventh annual Emerald Coast Classic, presented by Global Sports.

The tournament will be played Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 27-29 at The Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College.

Florida, Oregon and Iowa State all competed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. No. 24 Illinois and No. 8 Oregon are ranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Alabama A&M, Louisiana-Monroe, McNeese State and North Florida round out the eight-team field.

“The Emerald Coast Classic is a great event and will be a great time for our players,” said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “We look forward to playing against good competition and be able to play in front of our strong Florida alumni base. We are really excited to play in the 2020 Emerald Coast Classic in Florida.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}