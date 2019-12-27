You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Illinois beat reporter Joey Wagner and WCIA Sports Director Bret Beherns recap day two in San Francisco
0 comments
top story

Illinois beat reporter Joey Wagner and WCIA Sports Director Bret Beherns recap day two in San Francisco

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Friday was a busy day for the Illinois football team. They practiced, had a press conference, visited Alcatraz and went to a Golden State Warriors game in their second game in San Francisco.

Illinois beat reporter Joey Wagner and WCIA Sports Director Bret Beherns recap day two from Fisherman's Wharf.

More Redbox Bowl coverage from the Herald & Review 

WAGNER: Top 5 plays of the Illinois football regular season

Report from California: Illinois football team arrives at San Francisco hotel ahead of Redbox Bowl

Illinois punter Blake Hayes' parents flew from Australia to watch him play in Redbox Bowl

TUPPER: What a long road to Illini being in the Redbox Bowl. A detailed look at how we got here.

Illinois football's offensive line is set for now, but team is keeping an eye on the future

Monahan: Which Illinois football team will show up for bowl game?

Follow Illini reporter Joey Wagner on Twitter for more updates from California 

 

 

15 Illini photos from our archives

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Do you bleed orange and blue?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News