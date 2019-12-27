Illinois beat reporter Joey Wagner and WCIA Sports Director Bret Beherns recap day two in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Friday was a busy day for the Illinois football team. They practiced, had a press conference, visited Alcatraz and went to a Golden State Warriors game in their second game in San Francisco.
Illinois beat reporter Joey Wagner and WCIA Sports Director Bret Beherns recap day two from Fisherman's Wharf.
More Redbox Bowl coverage from the Herald & Review
You have free articles remaining.
Follow Illini reporter Joey Wagner on Twitter for more updates from California
Here are my top five plays from the #illini regular season. https://t.co/CbhbtcRDUM— Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) December 27, 2019
15 Illini photos from our archives
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25