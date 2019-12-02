Illinois comeback falls short against Miami

The Hurricanes executed that game plan and hardly missed. They shot 59.3 percent in the game and were 10-of-18 on 3-pointers (55.6 percent). The first half, though, is where the Hurricanes buried Illinois. They shot 66.7 percent from the field and 50 percent on 3-pointers to build a 27-point lead. The hot shooting combined with 10 of Illinois' 13 turnovers was enough to build an insurmountable gap, even if Illinois eventually out-rebounded Miami 32-23.

“We started really slow on the defensive side and they were hitting shots," Illinois senior guard Andres Feliz said. "We were fighting to contain them. Our defense was really low. That’s not usually us. We’re a tough team. We guard and sit down. That wasn’t there for us (Friday). We’ve got to get better at that part."

Underwood burned all of his timeouts in an effort to find anyway to spark a team that had "the worst shootaround" in Underwood's tenure, the third-year coach said. There were mental lapses in shootaround that extended back to the previous two days of practice. When the coaching staff pressed the players on what to do in ball-screen defenses, they came up blank.

It was a precursor to a slow start.

