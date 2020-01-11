Illinois defensive end Oluwole Betiku Jr. declares for NFL Draft

CHAMPAIGN — After one season in Champaign, Illinois defensive end Oluwole Betiku Jr. announced on Saturday that he would declare for the NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end came to the Illini as a graduate transfer after spending his first three seasons at USC. He led the team with 9.0 sacks this season and had 36 tackles and 13.0 tackles for losses.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in the University of Illinois football program." Betiku wrote in a Twitter post. "Although I only participated on the field for one season, I will always remember the special experiences I had here.

"I want to thank the coaches, fans, and my football brothers that have helped make my time in Champaign memorable.

"I'd like to announce that I will forego my senior season and declare for the NFL Draft. Again, I'd like to thank everyone along the way that has helped me to this point. I look forward to the challenges ahead!"

