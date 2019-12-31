Illinois ends its resurgent season with a defensive breakdown in a 35-20 loss to Cal in the Redbox Bowl

Illinois was out to prove its improvement this season wasn’t just a baby step but the start of a movement to catapult the beleaguered program to college football relevancy.
Illini fans, players and coaches would be right to assert the team moved in a positive direction this season. After all, on Monday afternoon they played in their first bowl game in five seasons.
But the 35-20 loss to California in the Redbox Bowl made the outmatched Illini look like they still have an Everest climb before they think about competing for championships.
Illinois ended its season with a third straight loss after a midseason turnaround lifted hopes in Champaign. The Illini haven’t won a bowl game since 2011.
They led 10-7 after one quarter, but Cal scored 28 of the next 31 points to take control and a 35-13 lead. Illini senior running back Reggie Corbin scored on a 6-yard run with 8 minutes to play.
Illinois’ penchant for creating turnovers this season helped cover some defensive warts that were fully exposed by the Golden Bears (8-5). The Illini (6-7) ranked third in the FBS with 28 takeaways entering Monday, but they did not take the ball from their opponent for the first time all season.
Cal running back Christopher Brown (20 carries, 120 yards) became the ninth player this season to rush for at least 100 yards against Illinois.
The defense was flagged four times for pass interference, twice against Sydney Brown. Linebacker Milo Eifler was ejected in the fourth quarter for a targeting penalty, adding another blow to Illinois’ struggling defense.
Cal quarterback Chase Garbers faced virtually no pass rush and completed 22 of 31 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns.
Illinois churned out 426 yards of offense but struggled to find the end zone with six receivers on the injured list. Quarterback Brandon Peters completed 22 of 37 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown.
A 97-yard touchdown drive before halftime typified Cal’s ability to pick apart the Illini defense. Garbers completed four passes of at least 16 yards en route to a 3-yard touchdown pass to Brown for a 21-10 lead.
Illinois made its second field goal of the half -- a 30-yarder by James McCourt -- to close to within 21-13 at the break.
The Illini were flagged for their second pass-interference call in the Cal red zone, helping set up a 2-yard touchdown pass from Garbers to Gavin Reinwald for a 28-13 third-quarter lead.
The Illini took a 10-7 first-quarter lead on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Peters to Daniel Barker before things unraveled.
Illinois punted on three consecutive drives and accumulated only 57 yards in the third quarter.
The Illini had reason to believe they could pull off another improbable comeback after a last-second win against Wisconsin and a 25-point comeback win at Michigan State.
Peters’ interception with 6:24 left as Illinois trailed by 15 points snuffed out those hopes.
On Illinois’ ensuing drive, he dove for a first down on a 16-yard fourth-down run but narrowly missed the first-down marker.
He writhed on the sideline in pain before making his way to Illinois’ sideline.