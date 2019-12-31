Illinois ends its resurgent season with a defensive breakdown in a 35-20 loss to Cal in the Redbox Bowl

Illinois was out to prove its improvement this season wasn’t just a baby step but the start of a movement to catapult the beleaguered program to college football relevancy.

Illini fans, players and coaches would be right to assert the team moved in a positive direction this season. After all, on Monday afternoon they played in their first bowl game in five seasons.

But the 35-20 loss to California in the Redbox Bowl made the outmatched Illini look like they still have an Everest climb before they think about competing for championships.

Illinois ended its season with a third straight loss after a midseason turnaround lifted hopes in Champaign. The Illini haven’t won a bowl game since 2011.

They led 10-7 after one quarter, but Cal scored 28 of the next 31 points to take control and a 35-13 lead. Illini senior running back Reggie Corbin scored on a 6-yard run with 8 minutes to play.

Illinois’ penchant for creating turnovers this season helped cover some defensive warts that were fully exposed by the Golden Bears (8-5). The Illini (6-7) ranked third in the FBS with 28 takeaways entering Monday, but they did not take the ball from their opponent for the first time all season.