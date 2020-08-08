Illinois football adjusts to Big Ten's decision to halt padded practices

“The only way you can approach this is however many we get," Smith said. "If our opponent was operating under different rules, it would be different — it’s not. We’re all under the same rules dealing with the same issues. However many we get, that’s how it will be.

“We have time still, of course, to get ready for football. For us, as I told the guys, let’s not look too far in advance. It’s about today. (Saturday) we practiced without pads. Opportunity possibly (Sunday), if not eventually it will come around."

There was a bit of an excitement, Smith said, around the team about putting on pads and getting closer to football.

“Normally, if we had been about two weeks into practice or training camp, guys would have been pretty pumped up about not having a padded practice," Smith said. "(Saturday) was a little different, of course. They went to bed last night ready to do a little bit of hitting, but they adjusted and they know eventually it will come."