Illinois football coach Lovie Smith shaves his beard

CHAMPAIGN — The college football world was aghast.

Kind of. Probably. Maybe not.

The Illinois football Twitter account posted a picture at 5:34 p.m. of Lovie Smith, the team's head coach, sans his well-known white beard. Reporters, fans and players chimed in, most of whom were disappointed to see such a well-known beard fallen by the wayside.

Smith shaved the beard, which has taken on a life of its own since he began growing it almost two years ago. Prior to the 2018 season-opening win, the university handed out 5,000 replica beards to fans.

He debuted the beard at Big Ten football media days in July of 2018.

“I never shaved much during the summer, before seasons started,” he told the Washington Post last fall. “Two summers ago, I let it grow out for a while, and my wife said to me: ‘I love it. Don’t ever shave it.’ So I guess I won’t.”