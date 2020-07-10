Illinois football gets verbal pledge from Josh Kreutz, son of Bears great Olin Kreutz

Though Kreutz is a bit undersized, much like in-state product and current center Doug Kramer Jr., he's a good get for the Illini at a position of need.

"Super competitor and pure football player just like his dad," said John Holecek, Loyola Academy's head coach and a former Illinois linebacker. ... "He fits the Illini zone scheme well because he can cut off and body position to cut off bigger D-Lineman. He doesn't have to be a huge body to fare well in that scheme."

Holecek said Josh Kreutz suffered an injured finger as a sophomore that pushed him to guard, but thinks he'd be a "bigger recruit" if he played his natural position during his junior year in high school.

Josh Kreutz said he wants to improve his strength as a senior and his skill at the position. He played at Memorial Stadium in 2018 as a part of Loyola Academy's run to a Class 8A state championship with a win over Chicago Brother Rice in Champaign. The Smith Center, which he got a virtual tour, was still under construction when he arrived in Champaign; not that he paid too much attention. He was preparing for a state title game.

Even as a sophomore, he wasn't thinking too much about his college prospects, but once his junior year rolled around, playing Division I football became a reality.