Illinois football grad transfer Blake Jeresaty is always seeking new challenge

"Now I’ve proven what I knew in high school, so let’s go give this thing a shot. I was obviously really excited that I figured it out. … I owe it to myself, I owe it to my family to capitalize on what I’ve done the last four years, so now I’ve got to go ahead and finish it."

Illinois checked three boxes that were important in the recruiting process: He wants to win, he wants the chance at playing time and he wants a good education for his Master's of Finance, and the Geis College of Business offers that. On top of that, he quickly hit it off with the coaching staff and head coach Lovie Smith.

It also offers the kind of challenge that Jeresaty longs for. If he wants to play at the next level, he has to know if he can play at this level. In truth, he has no idea what to expect. He's never played for a Power Five school and never even took recruiting visits out of high school to big college football programs. There will be nerves and emotions early in training camp, but eventually those will settle and he'll simply be playing football.