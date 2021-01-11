Illinois football names Terrance Jamison defensive line coach

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema has turned to a former player to round out his coaching staff as he announced on Sunday the addition of former Purdue defensive line coach Terrance Jamison as the Illini's new defensive line coach.
“It is an absolute pleasure to name Terrance Jamison as our defensive line coach here at the University of Illinois,” Bielema said in a statement. “Terrance is a former player of mine who has developed as a student coach, to a graduate assistant and to coach defensive lines across the country in Division I football. He is a native of the state of Illinois and will be a great addition to our recruiting effort as well as the development of our student-athletes on the football field to help us win championships here at the University of Illinois. He and his family will be a great addition to the Champaign-Urbana community and can’t wait to get things started.”
Illinois native @CoachJamison is the new #Illini defensive line coach!— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) January 10, 2021
Welcome, Coach Jamison!
📝 » https://t.co/77dOvI1Vb6 pic.twitter.com/8VJx9p2pAD
Considered one of the top young coaches in the game, Jamison joins the Illini staff after one season at Purdue. A two-time graduate of Wisconsin, Jamison played on the defensive line for the Badgers from 2005-07 under Bielema before knee injuries forced him to the sidelines, and combined to serve four seasons as a student assistant (2008-09), quality control assistant (2011) and a graduate assistant (2012). He spent the 2010 season as the defensive line coach at Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart in Madison, Wisconsin.
“Coach Bielema’s leadership laid the foundation of my coaching career,” Jamison said in a statement. “I would not be the coach I am today without that. This is a tremendous opportunity to grow and serve at one of the finest institutions in the country. My family and I are thankful and excited to be back home. We know that champions dwell here. I-L-L!”
Prior to making the move to Purdue in 2020, Jamison spent the 2019 season at Air Force in a similar role, where he helped the Falcons to an 11-2 record that included a 31-21 victory over Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl. That Air Force defensive unit finished in the top 20 nationally in a number of categories, including rushing defense (7th, 100.5), defensive touchdowns (12th, 3), total defense (17th, 319.6) and scoring defense (20th, 19.8).
Jamison, who is from Riverdale, Ill. and a graduate of Thornton Township High School, spent two seasons at Texas Tech (2017-18) and three seasons at Florida Atlantic (2014-16) prior to his stop at Air Force.
Jamison has coached several outstanding players in his career, including 2015 C-USA Defensive Player of the Year Trey Hendrickson, multiple-Pro Bowl pick J.J. Watt at Wisconsin, fifth-round NFL Draft pick Broderick Washington at Texas Tech and George Karlaftis, who was a Second-Team All-Big Ten lineman in 2020.
Up, then down
2004: 9–3 (6–2), Outback Bowl loser — Bielema's first season as UW's defensive coordinator
2005: 10–3 (5–3), Capital One Bowl champion
2006: 12–1 (7–1), Capital One Bowl champion — Bielema's first season as UW's head coach
2007: 9–4 (5–3), Outback Bowl loser
2008: 7–6 (3–5), Champs Sports Bowl loser
2009: 10–3 (5–3), Champs Sports Bowl champion
2010: 11–2 (7–1), Big Ten co-champion, Rose Bowl loser
2011: 11–3 (6–2), Big Ten champion, Rose Bowl loser
2012: 8–6 (4–4), Big Ten champion — Bielema's final season with UW
2013: 3–9 (0–8), Bielema's first season with Arkansas
2014: 7–6 (2–6), Texas Bowl champion
2015: 8–5 (5–3), Liberty Bowl champion
2016: 7–6 (3–5), Belk Bowl loser
2017: 4–8 (1–7), Bielema's final season with Arkansas
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten