Illinois football names Terrance Jamison defensive line coach

“It is an absolute pleasure to name Terrance Jamison as our defensive line coach here at the University of Illinois,” Bielema said in a statement. “Terrance is a former player of mine who has developed as a student coach, to a graduate assistant and to coach defensive lines across the country in Division I football. He is a native of the state of Illinois and will be a great addition to our recruiting effort as well as the development of our student-athletes on the football field to help us win championships here at the University of Illinois. He and his family will be a great addition to the Champaign-Urbana community and can’t wait to get things started.”