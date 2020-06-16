Illinois football players 'adapting' to changes for voluntary workouts

The changes come with a payoff that they hope to cash in on when the season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 4. Like Navarro, Woods did as much physical work in the dorm as he could and dove into more film and YouTube highlights of the Illinois football team.

“COVID has changed a lot of things," Woods said. "We can’t do a lot of touching like we used to without it going on. We limit the weight room to guys who have to come in, so instead of having a big group, we have small groups of single digit numbers in the weight room.

“It’s a change. It’s something we’ve got to adapt to until everything blows over, but hopefully everything comes back together."

Woods and Navarro are operating like the season will being as scheduled on Sept. 4, a Friday night game against Illinois State University. They'll continue to plunge forward, and hopefully will get a ball back sooner rather than later.

“As long as everybody is still getting their work, we’re going to be good," Wood said. "Fall camp, everybody is going to be in shape and we’re going to be ready to win."