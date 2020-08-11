Illinois football players react on social media to postponement of Big Ten fall seasons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHAMPAIGN — Tuesday's announcement by the Big Ten to postpone the fall sports season, including football, leaves more questions than answers.

What would a potential spring season look like? Will other conferences follow suit? Will there be transfers to teams in conferences that plan to plod forward with a fall sports season? What does eligibility look like?

Hopefully in the coming days, those questions are answered. On Tuesday, though, members of the Illinois football team took to social media to share their thoughts on the postponement of their season. Head coach Lovie Smith said earlier Tuesday morning — prior to the announcement — that he encourages his players to share their thoughts on their social media pages, which are an emerging platform for the voice of athletes.

“I never tell the players what they can and can’t say through social media," Smith said. "I think they know what’s accepted around here. Their opinions, I want it out there, whatever it might be."