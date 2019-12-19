Illinois football restocks the defensive line with five in Class of 2020

CHAMPAIGN — Austin Clark kept circling back to the word "nasty" when talking about the five defensive lineman the Illinois football team received National Letters of Intent from on Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period.
Adding players to that position was sorely needed for Clark, Illinois' defensive line coach, head coach Lovie Smith, the coaching staff and the recruiting staff.
So what is nasty, and how to the five signees fit into what Clark wants?
“Physical and a guy that plays with some emotion, man," Clark said on Thursday. "... You can just see it in guys when they get the feel for the game and they’re playing with emotion and they’re having fun, but in the run game they’re tossing cats around, they’re winning their one-on-one in pass rush and it’s important for them to do well. That’s what nasty means to me and I think we’ve got five guys who do that."
Illinois got commitments from Cooper Davis, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive end from Viera High School in Melbourne, Fla.; Quinton McCoy a 6-2, 267-pound defensive tackle from Bloomingdale High School in Valrico, Fla.; Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton, who is 6-3, 255 pounds and plays defensive lineman from Clearwater Central Catholic in St. Petersburg, Fla.; Tre'Von Riggins, a 6-2, 265 pound defensive tackle from Lakewood High School in Bradenton, Fla. and Anthony Shipton, a 6-4, 305-pound defensive tackle from Cerritos College (JUCO) in California.
Davis and Newton were two players Illinois flipped from previous verbal commitments to Missouri and Maryland, respectively. Each of the linemen are three-star recruits, per 247Sports.
“A nasty big man that can run," Clark said of what kind of linemen the team was looking for. "That’s what we want at the end of the day. You want a guy that you can develop, but it’s a big man’s game in the Big Ten so you want big guys who are athletic, that can run and that play really hard. I think all five of the guys that we got do that."
Those five players will add depth to a position group that's losing depth. Defensive tackles Jamal Milan, Kenyon Jackson and Tymir Oliver all will be out of eligibility after the bowl game, defensive end Bobby Roundtree suffered a severe spinal injury in May, and defensive lineman Lere Oladipo was dismissed from the team and has since entered the transfer portal.
“We knew there would be a void of defensive linemen," Smith said. "We kind of attacked it really hard and we really feel good about that defensive line class that we have going in."
Shipton will have two years of eligibility remaining and had 40 tackles, four sacks, 5.5 tackles for losses and a forced fumble last season. He brings experience to a group that also includes three defensive linemen — Moses Okpala, Seth Coleman and Keith Randolph — from the Class of 2019 who preserved their redshirt.
“We still wanted a little bit of experience, too," Smith said. "That’s what Anthony Shipton will bring to us. Once you meet him, you will like him an awful lot. He kind of takes over rooms and that’s the way he plays in a game. He’s excited about playing ball. He plays hard. We don’t recruit a lot of junior college players, but it just seemed like a good fit when we went out to see him."
Davis had a huge senior year with 103 tackles, 22 sacks, 39 tackles for losses and eight quarterback hurries. McCoy was the first defensive player to commit to Smith and Co. in the Class of 2020 and had 117 tackles nine sacks and 20.5 TFLs in his high school career. Newton finished his high school career with 244 tackles, 24 sacks, 45 TFLs and five forced fumbles while also playing running back. Riggins, who Clark said could be a "swing guy" and play either inside or outside had 74 tackles, five sacks and 20 TFLs in his high school career.
“It’s a position that takes a lot of bangin'," Clark said. "We need depth. We’re fired up about the guys we got."
