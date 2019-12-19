Illinois football restocks the defensive line with five in Class of 2020

“We knew there would be a void of defensive linemen," Smith said. "We kind of attacked it really hard and we really feel good about that defensive line class that we have going in."

Shipton will have two years of eligibility remaining and had 40 tackles, four sacks, 5.5 tackles for losses and a forced fumble last season. He brings experience to a group that also includes three defensive linemen — Moses Okpala, Seth Coleman and Keith Randolph — from the Class of 2019 who preserved their redshirt.

“We still wanted a little bit of experience, too," Smith said. "That’s what Anthony Shipton will bring to us. Once you meet him, you will like him an awful lot. He kind of takes over rooms and that’s the way he plays in a game. He’s excited about playing ball. He plays hard. We don’t recruit a lot of junior college players, but it just seemed like a good fit when we went out to see him."