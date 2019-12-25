Illinois football's offensive line is set for now, but team is keeping an eye on the future

After next season, though, Illinois will have to replace Palczewski, Kramer and Lowe, who will all be out of eligibility.

So Illinois has been hot on the recruiting trail and signed three offensive lineman on the first day of the early signing period: Blaise Sparks, Kevin Tyler and Phifer Griffin. But there's also a need to increase the depth at those positions. Boyd is no longer with the team and players like Kievan Myers and Reuben Unije are no longer with the program.

Jake Cerny, Julian Pearl and Verdis Brown all give Illinois some depth that haven't played this season, but more is better in the trenches.

"We’ve got to go out and make sure this recruiting class, we hit on these lineman," offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. "The next, ‘21 class, is super vital for our offensive lineman. We’ve got to be sharp. We can’t miss. We’ve got to hit. We may end up, like I said, looking the grad transfer route to give us a bridge in between and let these guys develop as we move forward."

Graduate transfers could remain a viable option to help bridge the gap as younger players develop, and Ricihie Petitbon III started all 12 games for Illinois this season in his long year after coming from Alabama. Perhaps that path could be another option for Lovie Smith and Rod Smith to look.

