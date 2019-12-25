Illinois football's offensive line is set for now, but team is keeping an eye on the future

CHAMPAIGN — Nothing about the situation along the offensive line of the Illinois football team was particularly ideal two seasons ago.
It's generally not a good recipe to throw a freshmen offensive lineman into a starting spot at any level, especially in the Big Ten Conference, but Illinois did. Alex Palczewski, Doug Kramer and Vederian Lowe each got thrown into the fire against bigger, stronger and more experienced lineman. So did Larry Boyd, who is no longer with the program. It was part of a youth movement for Illinois head coach Lovie Smith, and the Illini most certainly took their lumps, losing 10 straight games to end the season.
Each passing snap and rep was beneficial. Palczewski, Kramer and Lowe have been fixtures along the offensive line and so has redshirt sophomore Kendrick Green. Each have started more than 24 consecutive games, with Palczewski being the highest at 35. Kramer's status for the Dec. 30 Redbox Bowl against California remains unclear after leaving the season-finale against Northwestern with an injury — though Green said last week he has been taking reps at center, which is Kramer's position.
After next season, though, Illinois will have to replace Palczewski, Kramer and Lowe, who will all be out of eligibility.
So Illinois has been hot on the recruiting trail and signed three offensive lineman on the first day of the early signing period: Blaise Sparks, Kevin Tyler and Phifer Griffin. But there's also a need to increase the depth at those positions. Boyd is no longer with the team and players like Kievan Myers and Reuben Unije are no longer with the program.
Jake Cerny, Julian Pearl and Verdis Brown all give Illinois some depth that haven't played this season, but more is better in the trenches.
"We’ve got to go out and make sure this recruiting class, we hit on these lineman," offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. "The next, ‘21 class, is super vital for our offensive lineman. We’ve got to be sharp. We can’t miss. We’ve got to hit. We may end up, like I said, looking the grad transfer route to give us a bridge in between and let these guys develop as we move forward."
Graduate transfers could remain a viable option to help bridge the gap as younger players develop, and Ricihie Petitbon III started all 12 games for Illinois this season in his long year after coming from Alabama. Perhaps that path could be another option for Lovie Smith and Rod Smith to look.
Illinois took on four graduate transfers who either played sparingly (Petitbon, receivers Josh Imatorbhebhe and Trevon Sidney and defensive end Oluwole Betiku Jr.) or lost their starting spot (quarterback Brandon Peters). Imatorbhebhe, Peters, Petitbon and Betiku each had a big impact in getting the Illini back to a bowl game and Sidney suffered a season-ending injury against Minnesota. That kind of success has some cache.
“I think the grad transfer market changes the way you view recruiting, to be honest with you," Rod Smith said. "You’ve got to take that into effect now. It’s not all young guys. You can damn near get a free agent and plug and play and allow your younger guys to develop without having to plug them in the first as fast; and get an older kid, a more mature kid and a kid with more experience.
“I think it changes the way you look at positions sometimes, particularly up front. You’re not going to hit on every grad transfer. I think we were pretty fortunate."
Sparks is a 6-foot-7 tackle from North Fort Myers (Fla.) and weighs 300 pounds. He's a three-star recruit who was the No. 161-ranked player in the state, per 247Sports. He is expected to enroll in January, thus being available for spring practices. Griffin is another big, long tackle who is listed at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds and was also a three-star recruit out of North Carolina. He was the No. 41-ranked player in the state, per 247.
"We felt like both of those guys could anchor our tackles and give us some length," Rod Smith said. "Both of them have good movement."
Tyler is another in recruit making his way from St. Louis to Champaign. He's a three-star recruit from Ritenour. He's the No. 25-ranked player in the state of Missouri and was an all-state selection.
"I love Kevin," Rod Smith said. "There are things, fundamental-wise, that he'll need to get better on and continue to develop. But at 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, 310, he can move pretty well. He's a strong, nasty."
