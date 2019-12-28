Illinois football team serves meals, helps with clothes at St. Anthony's Dining Room in San Francisco

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It’s a good time to get out, see some people, see the local community here," Green said. "I just think it’s a good experience and something good to do. It’s the least we could do while we’re here."

Other members of the football team sorted and hung clothes behind the scenes, among them were quarterback Brandon Peters, tight end Justice Williams, kicker James McCourt, punter Blake Hayes and cornerback Nate Hobbs.

“It’s always nice to give back, whether we’re in Champaign or we’re here," Williams said. "We just like to do what we can to help out the community we’re in."

Using their platform is important, regardless of the city their in. Some members of the team, including Williams, are active in the Tom Jones Challenger League in Champaign, which allows kids with special needs to play baseball.

Griffin is active in the Champaign community and tries to involve himself in elementary schools and middle schools around the area.