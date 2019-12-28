Illinois football team serves meals, helps with clothes at St. Anthony's Dining Room in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The system was nearly flawless inside the St. Anthony's Dining Hall in the Tenderloin district in San Francisco on Saturday morning.
One by one, members of the Illinois football team along with University of Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman walked from the food line to the table, wearing a red apron and a name tag and delivered trays of food to people in need.
St. Anthony's Dining Hall serves meals to approximately 2,000 people a day and helps clothe roughly 200 people with their clothe distribution on the second floor of 121 Golden Gate Ave. in San Francisco. Roughly 50 members of the football team volunteered on Saturday. Sophomore safety Sydney Brown had his long, curly hair up in a bun and was one of the players delivering food and backup kicker Caleb Griffin was busing tables.
Brown and his twin brother Chase Brown experienced hard times growing up. Saturday was the perfect opportunity to give back.
“I don’t come from a family that’s rich and everything," Sydney Brown said. "To come out and help the community like this, it’s great because my family was once in a position like this before. To help with the community and talk with some of the faces, I love it.
“My mom had some stuff when I was younger. I’d rather just keep it low. You definitely get a deeper connection from it. It has a little bit more meaning to me, especially my brother too. It’s humbling for sure. It’s just a connection because you can put yourself in that position with those people.”
The city and county of San Francisco released figures that there were 8,011 unhoused residents. Members of the Illinois football team, meanwhile, have been staying in the sprawling Hyatt Regency hotel downtown San Francisco ahead of Monday's Redbox Bowl game against California.
“It’s just crazy, seeing how these people live here in the big city and there are so many people who are living this way," Griffin said. "It’s just weird seeing this and going back to the hotel and getting treated like we do. It puts it into perspective."
Upstairs, running back Reggie Corbin and offensive lineman Kendrick Green helped people pick out clothes. Green fancies himself as the personality behind the upstairs operation while Corbin's strength is picking out clothes. Corbin deadpanned from across the room in disagreement.
“It’s a good time to get out, see some people, see the local community here," Green said. "I just think it’s a good experience and something good to do. It’s the least we could do while we’re here."
Other members of the football team sorted and hung clothes behind the scenes, among them were quarterback Brandon Peters, tight end Justice Williams, kicker James McCourt, punter Blake Hayes and cornerback Nate Hobbs.
“It’s always nice to give back, whether we’re in Champaign or we’re here," Williams said. "We just like to do what we can to help out the community we’re in."
Using their platform is important, regardless of the city their in. Some members of the team, including Williams, are active in the Tom Jones Challenger League in Champaign, which allows kids with special needs to play baseball.
Griffin is active in the Champaign community and tries to involve himself in elementary schools and middle schools around the area.
“It just comes down to who you are," Sydney Brown said. "To me, I love helping out with the community. We’re not just football players, especially at the University of Illinois. We love to help out the community. It’s just something being an Illini. You want to help out with the people around. It’s just the culture of the Illini."
