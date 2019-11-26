Illinois football turnaround started last year against Northwestern

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the second half, when Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald pulled most of his offensive starters, things began to round into form. Corbin wasn't at 100 percent health, but he knew in the moment that the game was a kickstarter to the offseason and into this year.

“I definitely felt it," Corbin said. "I felt the team come together. We started to play better as a unit. That first half we left a lot on the table. We should have won that game. That’s the crazy thing."

Said offensive coordinator Rod Smith: “You could see during that game that in the second half, our kids were starting to gain some confidence and some momentum. It was like something was missing, though. We would drive it and just couldn’t get in the end zone. We weren’t quite finishing. You could see the kids were starting to understand and say, ‘Hey, we can play with whoever we want to in this conference if we go out and play our game.’"

On Saturday, the script will be flipped. Illinois has clinched a bowl spot, and Northwestern (2-9) has sputtered and stumbled into the final game of the year. The seniors know it's the same spot they were in last year when they went to Evanston and have to be on high alert for an upset on their home field.