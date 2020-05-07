Illinois football verbal commit Prince Green is a lifelong student of the game

“My competitive edge," Green said. "That gives me my fire. I want to be the best on the field at all times. I think it’s always been in me. Me growing up around my dad, I think I get it from him. He’s always on me about my competitiveness and wanting to be the best."

Alfred had his own playing career, including a stint at Georgia State before injuries prematurely ended his career, he said. He imparted that knowledge on his son, and has admired Smith for years.

"Sports are something I know, so I taught him the game at an early age," Alfred said. "To be honest, he’s always been advanced. He’s a very smart kid.

"You can’t force sports on your children. You can only introduce things you enjoy, some of the passions. Luckily, which is a blessing, he took to some of the things I was interested in so that was an advantage to me. If he had wanted to be a piano player, I would have had to take him to someone who did that at a great level. It just so happened that he loves sports and he took to it, so that was a way we could bond and team him life lessons through sports, as well.