Illinois football verbal commit Prince Green is a lifelong student of the game

CHAMPAIGN — Even at a young age, Prince Green was engulfed in sports.
His crib was filled with basketball or footballs, always something in his hand to keep him occupied. When his father, Alfred Green, played pickup basketball games or catch in the park, Prince was nearby in a stroller or a bouncer, watching intently.
Alfred, an athlete in his own right, simply wanted to introduce Prince to sports, and any interest beyond that was up to Prince. Quickly, Prince took an interest and Alfred taught him the intricacies of football. The two played the popular video game "Madden" together, talking about coverages and routes. The Tampa 2 defense? Alfred broke it down with his son, where it came from and the coaches who helped make it a success: Lovie Smith, Monte Kiffin and Tony Dungy.
Prince kept learning and implementing those lessons into his own game. He played defensive back and receiver all the way through youth football and into junior high. In the process, he grew into a 6-foot-2, 190- pound, three-star football player whose potential stuck out to college football coaches, picking up offers from Kentucky, Kansas, Minnesota and Illinois.
On Sunday, Green, who is from Griffin, Ga., announced his verbal commitment to Illinois for the Class of 2021, becoming the second verbal pledge for Smith, Illinois' head coach, in the class.
“My competitive edge," Green said. "That gives me my fire. I want to be the best on the field at all times. I think it’s always been in me. Me growing up around my dad, I think I get it from him. He’s always on me about my competitiveness and wanting to be the best."
Alfred had his own playing career, including a stint at Georgia State before injuries prematurely ended his career, he said. He imparted that knowledge on his son, and has admired Smith for years.
"Sports are something I know, so I taught him the game at an early age," Alfred said. "To be honest, he’s always been advanced. He’s a very smart kid.
"You can’t force sports on your children. You can only introduce things you enjoy, some of the passions. Luckily, which is a blessing, he took to some of the things I was interested in so that was an advantage to me. If he had wanted to be a piano player, I would have had to take him to someone who did that at a great level. It just so happened that he loves sports and he took to it, so that was a way we could bond and team him life lessons through sports, as well.
Prince struggled to see the field as a freshman and sophomore at tradition-rich Griffin High School, but finally broke onto the field as a junior, playing primarily cornerback. He's played the position his entire life, but played only as a little-used wide receiver in his first two seasons. Alfred kept watching his son work day-in-and-day-out in the event he broke into a starting role. That's when Alfred knew his son's drive could lead him to a Power Five football conference.
“He worked his tail off even when he was not getting any playing time," Alfred said. "At that moment then, I knew he had the opportunity to be special. From that moment then, one year ago today, and here we are today. It’s really not a surprise. It’s great to see because I wanted him to see that working hard like that, you can accomplish anything."
A year ago Prince moved back to the cornerback position under new Griffin head coach Kareem Reid. Reid has seen enough corners in his time as a coach to know that Prince's size and athleticism gave him a high ceiling as a college prospect.
“He’s a kid I saw that with his length and his ball skills that he could easily be a Power Five prospect if he bought in and did a good job," Reid said.
The Green family connected with the Illinois coaching staff, including new defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey and secondary coach Keynodo Hudson. The bond took off and helped the Illini land their second commitment of the class. Both Greens and Reid agree that a typical spring and summer cycle, unimpeded by the current COVID-19 pandemic, would have only elevated Green's stock.
“I think I’m kind of an under-ranked guy," Prince said. "I think my ability, my talent and my growth level, I think I can compete with the best of them and I play with the Cam Newton (7-on-7) team, so I play with the best of the best every week.
Said Reid: “It sucks we didn’t have spring ball, but (his stock) would have really shot through the roof if people had got a chance to eyeball him. His tape is good, but when you see his actual length, his physical skills and his frame, it makes it even more appealing."
Still, the family is thrilled to be committed to Illinois and Smith, who Alfred has long admired as a person and a coach. The Madden breakdowns of defense will soon turn into personalized lessons in Champaign.
“Me playing for a man like Lovie Smith, that’s a great feeling; him and his coaching staff," Prince said.
Meet the high school players who signed their Letters of Intent to Ilinois in the Class of 2020
Reggie Love, running back
Illini Signing Day 2020 » RB Reggie Love
Blaise Sparks, offensive line
Illini Signing Day 2020 » OT Blaise Sparks
James Frenchie, wide receiver
Illini Signing Day 2020 » WR James Frenchie
Lavar Gardner, linebacker
Phifer Griffin, offensive line
Kevin Tyler, offensive line
Illini Signing Day 2020 » OL Kevin Tyler
Anthony Shipton, defensive tackle
Illini Signing Day 2020 » DT Anthony Shipton
Cooper Davis, defensive end
Illini Signing Day 2020 » DE Cooper Davis
Tre'von Riggins, defensive tackle
Illini Signing Day 2020 » DT Tre'Von Riggins
Gregory "Deuce" Spann, quarterback
Illini Signing Day 2020 » QB Deuce Spann
Jer'Zhan Newton, defensive tackle
Illini Signing Day 2020 » DL Jer'Zhan Newton
Quinton McCoy, defensive tackle
Illini Signing Day 2020 » DT Quinton McCoy
Tahveon 'Taz' Nicholson, cornerback
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!