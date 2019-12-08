Illinois football will play California in the Redbox Bowl

CHAMPAIGN — After back-to-back losses to close the regular season left a sour taste in the mouths of the Illinois football team, the players and coaches will get a chance to cleanse their palates at the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30 against California at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
It's the first bowl game for the Illini (6-6) since 2014, when they lost to Louisiana Tech in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl. This is the first time head coach Lovie Smith has taken the Illini to a bowl game in his four-year tenure, and a bowl marks a step forward in the rebuild that Smith and athletic director Josh Whitman set into motion when Smith took over.
The Redbox Bowl has had several sponsors, and the Illini have played in this bowl before: A 20-14 win against UCLA in 2011 when it was the Kraft Hunger Bowl. It was the last bowl win for the Illinois football team. This is Illinois' 19th postseason bowl appearance, and second trip to the Bay Area for a bowl after playing in what was then the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl in 2011, a 20-14 Fighting Illini victory over UCLA..
"Playing in a bowl game is another step in the growth of our football program," Head Coach Lovie Smith said in a statement. "It is the culmination of hundreds of days and thousands of hours of hard work by our players and staff. The excitement shown by our team when we got the win to become bowl eligible is something I'll never forget. Playing in a bowl game is a huge step for our program in terms of the extra practices, the message it sends to recruits and the excitement we see both within our team and throughout our great fan base."
The Redbox Bowl will be televised nationally by FOX, with pregame coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. CT/12:30 p.m. PT. The game will be simulcast in Spanish on FOX Deportes.
"The University of Illinois is thrilled to accept the invitation for our football team to participate in the 2019 Redbox Bowl," Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman said in a statement. "The game features a traditional Pac-12 opponent, one of our country's great stadiums, an advantageous date, and a premier television partner. We are excited for our players and fans to experience the San Francisco Bay area, which is home to our University's second-largest concentration of alumni. We hope Fighting Illini faithful from across the country will join us in California to celebrate a memorable season and help our team in its push for win number seven."
The seemingly improbable run to a bowl game began with an Oct. 19 upset win over then-No. 6 Wisconsin at home when kicker James McCourt sent the game-winning field goal through the uprights as time expired. That win set off a streak of four straight wins, including victories over Rutgers, Purdue and a come-from-behind win at Michigan State to clinch bowl eligibility.
Illinois stated the season 2-0 with wins over Akron and UConn before a Week 3 loss on a last-second field goal at home against Eastern Michigan. The Illini had the ball with a chance to engineer a game-winning drive against Nebraska in Week 4, but the drive stalled and resulted in a loss. The Illini lost to Minnesota on Oct. 5 and lost to Michigan at home the following week with backup quarterback Matt Robinson starting in place of injured starter Brandon Peters. Robinson nearly helped Illinois overcome a 28-point deficit before late turnovers allowed the Wolverines to run away with the game.
At that point, a bowl game seemed liked a longshot for a team that was 2-4 and needed to turn its season around in a hurry. Illinois then went more than a month without a loss.
"The Fighting Illini and Golden Bears present an incredibly compelling match-up for the 2019 Redbox Bowl and we look forward to featuring them for Bay Area college football fans at Levi's Stadium and for a national audience on FOX," said Ryan Oppelt, executive director of the Redbox Bowl. "Cal and Illinois are ascending programs with game-breaking talent on both sides of the ball, elements we expect will excite the local fans of the Golden Bears along with the large alumni base of the Illini.
Cal finished 7-5 and ended the year with back-to-back wins over Stanford and UCLA. Illinois and Cal haven't played since 2004, when the Golden Bears won 35-20. The Illini lead the all-time series 7-3.
