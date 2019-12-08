Illinois football will play California in the Redbox Bowl

"Playing in a bowl game is another step in the growth of our football program," Head Coach Lovie Smith said in a statement. "It is the culmination of hundreds of days and thousands of hours of hard work by our players and staff. The excitement shown by our team when we got the win to become bowl eligible is something I'll never forget. Playing in a bowl game is a huge step for our program in terms of the extra practices, the message it sends to recruits and the excitement we see both within our team and throughout our great fan base."

The Redbox Bowl will be televised nationally by FOX, with pregame coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. CT/12:30 p.m. PT. The game will be simulcast in Spanish on FOX Deportes.

"The University of Illinois is thrilled to accept the invitation for our football team to participate in the 2019 Redbox Bowl," Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman said in a statement. "The game features a traditional Pac-12 opponent, one of our country's great stadiums, an advantageous date, and a premier television partner. We are excited for our players and fans to experience the San Francisco Bay area, which is home to our University's second-largest concentration of alumni. We hope Fighting Illini faithful from across the country will join us in California to celebrate a memorable season and help our team in its push for win number seven."