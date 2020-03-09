Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

CHAMPAIGN — It didn't take long for Kofi Cockburn to make an immediate impact in the Big Ten.
The Illinois freshman came into the league and instantly had success while giving the team a different element than it's had in recent years. Cockburn, a 7-foot, 295-pound freshman was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He's the fourth Freshman of the Year in Illinois basketball history and the first since DJ Richardson in 2010. Cockurn was also named third-team All-Big Ten.
"I did not expect this coming in to my freshman year to accomplish this great goal," Cockburn said on Monday on the Big Ten show. "... I had no idea I was capable of completing this task."
Cockburn averaged 13.3 points, which was second on the team, and led the Illini with 8.8 rebounds per game to go with 44 blocks. Cockburn won the Big Ten Freshman of the week seven times, which is tied for second-most in Big Ten history. He was the Big Ten Player of the Week on Nov. 25.
“He’s won the award a few dozen times it seems like," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said on Sunday. "He’s impacted our program in every aspect. His impact on our program has been huge and he’s had some unbelievable moments in the best league in the country."
Cockburn had a career-high 26 points against North Carolina A&T, had 17 rebounds on two separate occasions this season for a career high. The first came against The Citadel and he had 17 against Rutgers on Jan. 11.
You have free articles remaining.
His 12 double-doubles are the most by an Illini player in the last 10 seasons.
"I have a long way to go," Cockburn said. "I think I can get a lot better in every aspect of the game."
After the Illini beat Indiana eight days ago, Underwood was asked if he expected this kind of production from Cockburn so early in his career.
“No. I don’t expect many freshmen to do that," Underwood said. "I’ve been very, very blessed. We’ve had Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi. They’ve been put in that situation a little bit out of necessity, so no, I don’t. I don’t ever expect that much from freshmen. That’s a lot in this league."
PHOTOS: Illini beat Northwestern
Bezhanishvili_Giorgi 1 01.18.20.JPG
Bezhanishvili_Giorgi 2 01.18.20.JPG
Bezhanishvili_Giorgi 3 01.18.20.JPG
Cockburn_Kofi 2 01.18.20.JPG
Dosunmu_Ayo 01.18.20.JPG
Dosunmu_Ayo 2 01.18.20.JPG
Dosunmu_Ayo 4 01.18.20.JPG
Frazier_Trent 1 01.18.20.JPG
Frazier_Trent 3 01.18.20.JPG
Frazier_Trent 6 01.18.20.JPG
Griffin_Alan 1 01.18.20.JPG
Henson_Lou 01.18.20.JPG
Nichols_Kipper 1 01.18.20.JPG
Nichols_Kipper 3 01.18.20.JPG
Underwood_Brad 01.18.20.JPG
Williams_Da'Monte 01.18.20.JPG
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25