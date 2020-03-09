Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

CHAMPAIGN — It didn't take long for Kofi Cockburn to make an immediate impact in the Big Ten.

The Illinois freshman came into the league and instantly had success while giving the team a different element than it's had in recent years. Cockburn, a 7-foot, 295-pound freshman was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He's the fourth Freshman of the Year in Illinois basketball history and the first since DJ Richardson in 2010. Cockurn was also named third-team All-Big Ten.

"I did not expect this coming in to my freshman year to accomplish this great goal," Cockburn said on Monday on the Big Ten show. "... I had no idea I was capable of completing this task."

Cockburn averaged 13.3 points, which was second on the team, and led the Illini with 8.8 rebounds per game to go with 44 blocks. Cockburn won the Big Ten Freshman of the week seven times, which is tied for second-most in Big Ten history. He was the Big Ten Player of the Week on Nov. 25.