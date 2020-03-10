Illinois gets verbal commitment from DE graduate transfer Christian Bell

CHAMPAIGN — The graduate transfer market was good to the Illinois football team last season and the Illini dipped back into the market this offseason.
On Tuesday, Illinois got a verbal commitment from defensive end Christian Bell, who most recently played at Wisconsin. Bell has one year of eligibility remaining and is immediately eligible.
"Thank you (Illinois head coach Lovie Smith) and the rest of the staff for this opportunity," Bell wrote in a tweet.
Bell played in 24 career games with the Badgers with eight total tackles, two tackles for a loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. He was a three-star recruit out of Hoover High School in Alabama. He participated in spring practices at Alabama in 2016 before transferring to Wisconsin and taking a redshirt in 2016.
Illinois can use depth on the defensive line after the losses of Oluwole Betiku Jr., who declared for the NFL Draft and Ayo Shogbonyo, who left football for personal reasons. Bell will likely compete with seniors Isaiah Gay and Owen Carney Jr. for snaps at the position.
The Illini landed Betiku from USC last season alongside wide receivers Josh Imatorbhebhe and Trevon Sidney. Illinois also landed starting quarterback Brandon Peters as a graduate transfer from Michigan and starting right guard Richie Petitbon from Alabama.
"There’s a lot of different ways you can add to your program," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said at the beginning of February. "We signed, what, five graduate transfers after May? Didn’t even start talking about most of them until a little bit later on. Wished we had a few more scholarships available then. We’re going to be a team that’s going to keep a few back from now. I think that’s 2020 and on recruiting."
