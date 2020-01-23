Illinois guard Alan Griffin suspended 2 games for stepping on Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic

ROSEMONT — Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin has been suspended two games and will miss Saturday's game at Michigan and a Jan. 30 home game against Minnesota.

The Big Ten Conference office announced the suspension and issued a public reprimand for violating the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy after he stepped on Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic near the 12:18 mark of the first half in Tuesday's win at Purdue.

“Alan’s unfortunate situation in no way, shape or form ... we don’t condone any of that,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said on Tuesday. “That’s not part of anything we’re trying to do in our program.”

Griffin received a flagrant 2 personal foul from the game officials for his action and was ejected, missing the final 32 minutes of the game.