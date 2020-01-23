You are the owner of this article.
Illinois guard Alan Griffin suspended 2 games for stepping on Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic
breaking

Illinois guard Alan Griffin suspended 2 games for stepping on Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic

Illinois Purdue Basketball

Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) is escorted off the court by strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher after being ejected against Purdue on Tuesday. Griffin has been suspended two games.

 Michael Conroy, Associated Press

ROSEMONT — Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin has been suspended two games and will miss Saturday's game at Michigan and a Jan. 30 home game against Minnesota.

The Big Ten Conference office announced the suspension and issued a public reprimand for violating the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy after he stepped on Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic near the 12:18 mark of the first half in Tuesday's win at Purdue.

“Alan’s unfortunate situation in no way, shape or form ... we don’t condone any of that,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said on Tuesday. “That’s not part of anything we’re trying to do in our program.”

Griffin received a flagrant 2 personal foul from the game officials for his action and was ejected, missing the final 32 minutes of the game.

“After a thoughtful and thorough review of this incident, we are all extremely fortunate this did not create a hostile and unsafe environment for the players, coaches, game officials and fans," said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren in a statement. "It is important for me to emphasize and make it crystal clear that such behavior will not be tolerated, period. We place the utmost importance on the safety and well-being of our players, coaches, game officials and fans.”

Griffin issued a statement of apology on social media on Wednesday.

"I sincerely apologize for my actions towards Sasha Stefanovic during (Tuesday's) game," Griffin wrote. "What happened was out of character, and does not reflect who I am as a person. Sasha was kind enough to allow me to meet him after the game to offer my apologies.

"To Sasha, (Purdue) Coach (Matt) Painter, the rest of the Purdue team, my coaches, teammates, and Illini Nation, I am deeply sorry that this incident caused a distraction in what was otherwise a great night for our team.

"I promise to Coach Underwood and my teammates that I will be more mindful in the future."

Big Ten Conference Agreement 10.01 states in part that “The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”

Griffin has been a key off the bench for Illinois and is averaging 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

