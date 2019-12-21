ILLINOIS HOOPS NOTEBOOK: Missouri players feed off Braggin' Rights game

ST. LOUIS — Xavier Pinson is from Chicago. Javon Picket from Belleville, Illinois.

They're not wearing orange or blue. Those two are sporting Missouri gold and black. Pickett signed his National Letter of Intent to stick around in Illinois and play for the Illini. When former Illinois coach John Groce was fired and Brad Underwood was hired, Pickett ended up at Missouri.

Both of them were issues for Illinois, and helped lead Missouri to a 63-56 win over Illinois on Saturday in the Braggin' Rights game.

This game matters to them. They played like it, combining for 31 points against the team from their home state.

"I feel like it’s bigger than us," Pinson said. "I told our teammates during the huddles and stuff, ‘It’s way bigger than us. It’s for our coaches and for our whole organization, the whole Mizzou. For us to get this win, it’s us showing our love for Mizzou."

“It feels good to me," Pickett said. "I just wanted to go out here and get this win. I play for Mizzou, so I’m going to go out there and play for Mizzou and make sure I get this win."