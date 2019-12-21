ILLINOIS HOOPS NOTEBOOK: Missouri players feed off Braggin' Rights game

ST. LOUIS — Xavier Pinson is from Chicago. Javon Picket from Belleville, Illinois.
They're not wearing orange or blue. Those two are sporting Missouri gold and black. Pickett signed his National Letter of Intent to stick around in Illinois and play for the Illini. When former Illinois coach John Groce was fired and Brad Underwood was hired, Pickett ended up at Missouri.
Both of them were issues for Illinois, and helped lead Missouri to a 63-56 win over Illinois on Saturday in the Braggin' Rights game.
This game matters to them. They played like it, combining for 31 points against the team from their home state.
"I feel like it’s bigger than us," Pinson said. "I told our teammates during the huddles and stuff, ‘It’s way bigger than us. It’s for our coaches and for our whole organization, the whole Mizzou. For us to get this win, it’s us showing our love for Mizzou."
“It feels good to me," Pickett said. "I just wanted to go out here and get this win. I play for Mizzou, so I’m going to go out there and play for Mizzou and make sure I get this win."
If the game carried extra weight for Illinois players and the coaches, they didn't blink an inch in showing it the week before the game or on Saturday. This game, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said is just 40 minutes of a long season that's swinging into Big Ten play.
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin and his players publicly embraced Braggin' Rights.
“Again, whatever Cuonzo needs to do, he needs to figure out how to make all the other opponents they play wear Illinois jerseys because that’s a team that played as well as they’ve played all year," Underwood said.
Giorgi takes blame
It wasn't a stellar game for Illinois sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili. He had four points, two assists, one block and six turnovers. Three of those six were offensive fouls. Missouri took the ball from him and ran the other way with it.
He wasn't the sole bearer of responsibility from a flat game, but he said he was.
“I was horrible," Bezhanishvili said. "I just made bad reads. I was just horrible. I let my team down, but what can I do now but work harder and get better? Personally, I think I let them down, the whole team, but right now I’ve just got to get better, watch the film and do whatever to get better personally and as a team."
Is Illinois a tournament team?
Martin thinks so. He doubled down on that after Missouri notched its second straight Braggin' Rights win.
Illinois is 8-4 with a one-point loss to Miami and a one-point road loss to Maryland. It lost to Arizona on the road and now Missouri at a neutral site. Of course, a strong Big Ten season would leave no doubt, but Martin has no doubt now.
“There’s no question in my mind, they’re an NCAA Tournament team barring any major injuries to their key guys," he said.
Said Underwood: “I appreciate that. He’s been around a lot of them. They were better today."
Grandison turned into Pickett
For a few days in practice, Jacob Grandison turned into Pickett. Grandison can't play this season per NCAA rules after transferring from Holy Cross, but mimicked Pickett in practice. Underwood praised Pickett's ability to move without the ball and cut.
For his part, Grandison did a good job imitating that. Underwood said Pickett had nine baskets in practice.
That didn't translate to Saturday's game. Pickett was all over the floor, and a tough task for Illinois to cover.
“We talked about, extensively, in practice, Javon Pickett," Underwood said. "... (Grandison) does a great job of emulating him and he worse us out for two days in practice, just doing Javon Pickett stuff.
